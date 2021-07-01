CLINTON — North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey today announced the arrest of Jauteria Shanice Faison, 27, of 173 Homeplace Lane, Clinton. Faison is accused of insurance fraud, a felony.
Special agents with the Department of Insurance’s Criminal Investigations Division accuse Faison of filing an automobile insurance claim with Progressive Insurance Co. for damage to her 2014 Kia Optima that was present before she took out her insurance policy on March 2.
According to the arrest warrant, the damage to her car had already occurred when she filed a separate claim on Sept. 20, 2020.
The offense occurred on March 29.
Special agents arrested Faison on May 19. She was released on $5,000 unsecured bond pending a May 28 appearance in Sampson County District Court.
“Insurance fraud hurts consumers; it costs North Carolina consumers nearly 20 cents on every dollar they pay in insurance premiums,” Commissioner Causey said. “That’s why I’ve more than doubled the number of special agents to crack down on fraud and other types of white-collar crime.”
Over the past three years, CID Special Agents recovered nearly $12 million used in fraudulent activities. That money has been returned to consumers and insurance companies. The restitution also helps preserve insurance rates.
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
Editor’s Note: Contributed by the NC Department of Insurance.