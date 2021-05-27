The winter months have been strange but to say the least the last year has been also been strange so it only goes to figure.
With the spring comes the cobia and they showed up briefly a few weeks ago but they should be coming in strong in the next week.
If you are a fan of the man in the brown suit then now is the time to head to the beach.
When it comes to cobia fishing it seems to be the most exciting top water bite there can be with fish being caught on the surface in clear water.
A jig is the go to bait for cobia with a variety of baits out there but I am a fan of Bowed Up Lures who makes a great jig in a variety of colors and styles.
If there is a favorite color you have then Bowed Up Lures has it.
The key to cobia is to have a great pair of polarized sun glasses and a hat to block the sun.
The fish tend to cruise the surface and look for baitfish so they are easy to spot and to make it even easier they love to travel with turtles and rays so if you see either one throw your jig at them and work it past the target area.
One of my favorite patterns in the summer is to jig at the channel markers out in the deeper water.
Watch your depth finder and look for a mark around the chain then jig your lure in that depth and see what happens.
I used to fish with an old shrimp boat captain and he told me that cobia are the dumbest fish in the sea.
He used to launch his skiff off the big boat and beat the water with a paddle then when the cobia would come to see what the commotion was her would shoot it with a rifle and cook it for the crew.
In some ways they look like a shark. I
n other ways, they resemble a hitchhiking upside-down parasite taking a free ride on the bottom of a shark, the remora.
This species hangs around the Chesapeake Bay during summer months and migrates south, off the coast of North Carolina, during the fall to make for some fun fishing with some pretty large fish.
Cobia are known by many names around the world including ling, sergeant fish, lemonfish and crab eater. In North Carolina waters they are often referred to as ling or crab eater.
This species has a long, torpedo-shaped body with a lengthy, depressed head. Their eyes are small in relationship to the size of their bodies, and the snout, or nose, is broad. Their lower jaw sticks out farther than the upper jaw.
“Cobias have a horizontal stripe from the tail through their eye. Their coloration is typically dark brown in color, but is variable depending upon what part of the world they live in. They also have blotches of orange, bronze and green,” said Anne Markwith, fisheries biologist with the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries.
This fish is often mistaken for a shark or a shark sucker because of the shape and size of their bodies.
Cobia are known to live up to 10 years and reach a length of 6 feet and weight more than 100 pounds.
“North Carolina is home to both the state and world record cobia that was caught on June 11, 2006, off the Outer Banks that weighed 116.5 pounds. The catch has been accepted by the International Game Fish Association as a World Record in the 80-pound line class,” she said.
This fish is an open ocean, or pelagic, animal that typically swims alone, except when spawning. They are found off the United States from Maine south and throughout the Gulf of Mexico in both inshore and nearshore waters of the inlets and bays.
“Cobia usually reach sexual maturity by 3 years of age — generally 2.5 feet long, fork length — with males maturing earlier than females. Females grow to be larger than males and may reach 6 feet and weigh up to 100 pounds,” said Markwith.
On the Atlantic coast, cobia move into nearshore waters when water temperatures reach between 68-77 degrees Fahrenheit. While gathering in larger numbers inshore, they spawn over a period of four to six weeks.
“Spawning is specific to their location, with at least two genetically distinct spawning populations living within the Atlantic stock, one in Virginia and the other in South Carolina. The timing of local spawning will move up the coast as temperatures begin to warm, with peak spawning in May for South Carolina, June for North Carolina and July for Virginia,” she said.
Mike Sweeney is an outdoor columnist for the Elizabeth City Daily Advance. He can be reached at fishingwithmike921@yahoo.com or on Facebook at Fishing with Mike.