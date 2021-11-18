EAST CENTRAL 2A
Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 11-1
Wallace-RH 5-1 10-2
xJames Kenan 4-2 6-4
xKinston 3-3 8-4
xSW Onslow 2-4 2-8
xNorth Lenoir 1-5 4-6
xSouth Lenoir 0-6 2-7
x-Season complete
2nd Round (Nov. 12)
E.Duplin 39, Clinton 22
WRH 56, W.Craven 21
Whitevlle 56, J.Kenan 0
Princeton 41, Kinston 31
3rd Round (Nov. 19)
WRH at E.Duplin
COASTAL 3A
Team Conf. All xWest Carteret 5-0 8-3
xWhite Oak 4-1 8-3
xSwansboro 3-2 4-5
xCroatan 2-3 4-7
xDixon 1-4 2-6
xRichlands 0-5 0-8
x-Season complete
2nd Round (Nov. 12)
Scotland 41, W.Carteret 21
CAROLINA 1A
Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 6-2
xLakewood 2-1 4-7
xHobbton 1-2 5-7
xNorth Duplin 0-3 3-7
x-Season complete
(Union opted out of season)
2nd Round (Nov. 12)
Rosewood 36, N.Edgecombe 8
Northside-Pine. 69, Hobbton 20
3rd Round (Nov. 19)
Rosewood at N’Hampton Co.
NCISAA BIG EAST
Team Conf. All
Harrells Chr. 4-0 11-1
xN. Raleigh Chr.3-1 7-3
xRavenscroft 2-2 6-5
xTrinity Chr. 1-3 2-6
xWake Chr. 0-4 2-7
x-Season complete
(Legion Coll. withdrew)
2nd Round (Nov. 12)
HCA 40, Charlotte Country Day 0
Championship (Nov. 19)
Cabarrus at HCA
NFL
Thursday
New England at Atlanta
Sunday 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Chicago
Green Bay at Minnesota
Indianapolis at Buffalo
Detroit at Cleveland
Washington at Carolina
Houston at Tennessee
San Francisco at Jacksonville
Miami at NY Jets
New Orleans at Philadelphia
Sunday 4 p.m.
Dallas at Kansas City
Cincinnati at Las Vegas
Arizona at Seattle
Pittsburgh at LA Chargers
MNF
NY Giants at Tampa Bay