EAST CENTRAL 2A

Team Conf. All East Duplin 6-0 11-1

Wallace-RH 5-1 10-2

xJames Kenan 4-2 6-4

xKinston 3-3 8-4

xSW Onslow 2-4 2-8

xNorth Lenoir 1-5 4-6

xSouth Lenoir 0-6 2-7

x-Season complete

2nd Round (Nov. 12)

E.Duplin 39, Clinton 22

WRH 56, W.Craven 21

Whitevlle 56, J.Kenan 0

Princeton 41, Kinston 31

3rd Round (Nov. 19)

WRH at E.Duplin

COASTAL 3A

Team Conf. All xWest Carteret 5-0 8-3

xWhite Oak 4-1 8-3

xSwansboro 3-2 4-5

xCroatan 2-3 4-7

xDixon 1-4 2-6

xRichlands 0-5 0-8

x-Season complete

2nd Round (Nov. 12)

Scotland 41, W.Carteret 21

CAROLINA 1A

Team Conf. All Rosewood 3-0 6-2

xLakewood 2-1 4-7

xHobbton 1-2 5-7

xNorth Duplin 0-3 3-7

x-Season complete

(Union opted out of season)

2nd Round (Nov. 12)

Rosewood 36, N.Edgecombe 8

Northside-Pine. 69, Hobbton 20

3rd Round (Nov. 19)

Rosewood at N’Hampton Co.

NCISAA BIG EAST

Team Conf. All

Harrells Chr. 4-0 11-1

xN. Raleigh Chr.3-1 7-3

xRavenscroft 2-2 6-5

xTrinity Chr. 1-3 2-6

xWake Chr. 0-4 2-7

x-Season complete

(Legion Coll. withdrew)

2nd Round (Nov. 12)

HCA 40, Charlotte Country Day 0

Championship (Nov. 19)

Cabarrus at HCA

NFL

Thursday

New England at Atlanta

Sunday 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago

Green Bay at Minnesota

Indianapolis at Buffalo

Detroit at Cleveland

Washington at Carolina

Houston at Tennessee

San Francisco at Jacksonville

Miami at NY Jets

New Orleans at Philadelphia

Sunday 4 p.m.

Dallas at Kansas City

Cincinnati at Las Vegas

Arizona at Seattle

Pittsburgh at LA Chargers

MNF

NY Giants at Tampa Bay

