Six members of the East Carolina women’s lacrosse team were named to the All-American Athletic Conference teams on Wednesday.
Frances Kimel and Camryn Pennypacker earned first team nods while Ellie Bromley, Sydney Frank, Alexandra Giacolone and Brynn Knight all earned second team recognition.
Kimel, a Durham native, led ECU with 70 points on 41 goals and 29 assists in the regular season. Kimel’s point and goal totals broke program single-season records, and she sits three assists shy of her own record in the statistic. The senior also racked up 14 free-position goals and five game-winning goals on the attack for the Pirates.
Pennypacker’s honor results from a 29-point, 15-ground ball season which also included two game-winning goals. Statistics aside, the Mullica Hills, N.J., native did the little things from her midfield position for the Pirates. Pennypacker recorded four hat tricks on the season with three games of four goals.
Bromley tallied 35 points on 27 goals and eight assists for the Pirates. The Cary native also added a career-best 22 draw controls this season to go with nine ground balls and also registered a career-high shot percentage of .509. Frank’s steady defensive presence paced the Pirates all season as she compiled 24 caused turnovers, 39 ground balls and 27 draw controls.
Giacolone had a record-breaking campaign on the ECU defense with 45 ground balls and 25 caused turnovers, both program records. The junior now owns the three of the top four single-season caused turnover and two of the top four ground ball totals in program history.
Knight’s save percentage of .493 is well clear of the program record of .423. She racked up seven games of 10-plus saves while allowing single-digit goals eight times on the year and compiled a program-record 10 wins.
The No. 3 seed Pirates traveled to Philadelphia to take on No. 2 seed Florida on Thursday in the first round of the AAC tournament.
Williams promoted
East Carolina announced this week a restructuring in the men’s and women’s golf programs with the promotion of Kevin Williams as the Director of Golf.
“When we looked at where both golf programs are now and where they can be in the future, we strongly feel Kevin Williams is the right individual to lead us forward,” ECU director of athletics Jon Gilbert said in a release on Wednesday. “As a North Carolina native, Kevin understands and appreciates what it means to be a Pirate. He has exactly the skills and vision we are looking for. He is committed to academic excellence and integrity and has a proven track record of being able to recruit and develop student-athletes at the highest level. This alignment will strengthen both programs.”
Williams, who returned to ECU, his alma mater, in 2021 as the men’s head coach, will also oversee the women’s program as the full-time head coach and owns a combined 24-plus years of head coaching experience at his alma mater.
Williams served as ECU’s men’s golf coach from 1995 to 2005 and led the women’s program on two separate occasions from 2000 to 2005 and again from 2006 to 2019. During that span, the Pirates collectively recorded a .710 winning percentage, captured 35 team titles, 44 individual championships and produced 23 Academic All-America selections under his tutelage.
Williams started the East Carolina women’s program from scratch in the fall of 2000 and had 18 student-athletes capture 52 of the school’s 56 WGCA All-America Scholar selections. In addition, Williams’ players accounted for 35 all-conference picks, four player-of-the-year awards and four freshman-of-the-year honorees.
In the program’s 22 years of existence, the Pirates, either team or individual, have been represented in the NCAA Championships on 17 occasions (consecutively from 2002-20).