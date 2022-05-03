kicker COLLEGE ROUNDUP: PCC softball rolls to eighth straight The Daily Reflector May 3, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Pitt Community College softball team won its eighth straight game on Sunday in a 9-1 home win against Florence-Darlington, the second game in a doubleheader.The Bulldogs (32-9) won the opener in a much closer game, 1-0, and they swept a Saturday twinbill against Southeastern with identical 8-0 wins.PCC closes the regular season today in home doubleheader against Louisburg.Summer Campbell homered and drove in two in Sunday’s second game, while winning pitcher Lindsey Curlings (2 RBIs) and Mallory Dawson (RBI) were each 2-for-2 with doubles.ECU softball sweptThe East Carolina softball team dropped decisions of 24-1, 6-4 and 8-1 at home over the weekend.In the closest game of the series on Saturday, the teams both exploded in the final inning of a game that had been tied 1-1. The Shockers unloaded five runs to ECU’s three in the frame.Chandley Garner and Logan Sutton (2-for-3, 3 RBIs) both homered for ECU in the loss. Taudrea Sinnie was 2-for-4 with a double.Pirate LAX losesIn its regular-season finale, the East Carolina lacrosse team fell to No. 6 Florida 16-4 on Saturday afternoon.The Pirates closed the regular season with a 9-8 overall record and a 2-3 American Athletic Conference mark.ECU managed just three shots on goal in the first half while a busy Brynn Knight made 10 saves in the first half for her fifth game with at least ten saves on the season.The Pirates got a brief spark from Ellie Bromley to start the second half with a goal less than a minute into the second half, but Florida regained control, scoring the next five goals.The Pirates will head to the AAC tournament for the first time in program history as the No. 4 seed and will get a rematch with the top-seeded Gators at home on Thursday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Team East Carolina Softball Sport Baseball Save Pirate Game Florida Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector