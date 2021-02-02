Board of commissioners

The Pitt County Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to take the necessary steps to donate the Pitt County Confederate Monument to the North Carolina Division of the Sons of Confederate Veterans during its Monday meeting. The vote authorized the county’s attorney to bring a resolution authorizing the donation back to the board on Feb. 15 for a vote.

