Flag Raising: The Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe Counties will hold a flag raising at 11 a.m. todayJan. 21 at the Jack Laughery Park. The flag presentation will be to the family of Charles “Jack” Ross Cone Jr., SGT. (T-5), U.S. Army. To honor a veteran of Nash, Edgecombe or surrounding counties, ask for an application at the ceremony or contact George at 813-2948 or 577-2114. There is no charge for this service.

Special Event: Nash County Recreation and Senior Services, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, 4-H Development, N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Nashville Police Department will present “Lights of Winter Wonderland” from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday through SaturdayJan. 26-28 in the Nash County Agriculture Center parking lot. Cost is $5 per vehicle (cash or check only). For information, call Nash County Recreation Office at 462-2628 or N.C. Cooperative Extension, Nash County Center at 459-9810.