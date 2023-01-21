Flag Raising: The Joint Veterans Committee of Nash and Edgecombe Counties will hold a flag raising at 11 a.m. todayJan. 21 at the Jack Laughery Park. The flag presentation will be to the family of Charles “Jack” Ross Cone Jr., SGT. (T-5), U.S. Army. To honor a veteran of Nash, Edgecombe or surrounding counties, ask for an application at the ceremony or contact George at 813-2948 or 577-2114. There is no charge for this service.
Special Event: Nash County Recreation and Senior Services, Nash County Sheriff’s Office, 4-H Development, N.C. Cooperative Extension and the Nashville Police Department will present “Lights of Winter Wonderland” from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday through SaturdayJan. 26-28 in the Nash County Agriculture Center parking lot. Cost is $5 per vehicle (cash or check only). For information, call Nash County Recreation Office at 462-2628 or N.C. Cooperative Extension, Nash County Center at 459-9810.
Special Event: The Unitarian Fellowship, 516 N. Church St., will host a “Run with Confidence” musical service at 10 a.m. Feb. 5. Admission is free.
Special Event: The Wrights Center will host its 33rd anniversary Gala celebration May 12 at the McCarter Fellowship Hall, 225 S. Glendale Ave. The speakers will be Alvin Pittman, CEO of Alvin L. Pittman Law Offices, and Charles “Buck” Williams, former professional basketball player and former assistant coach for the Portland Trail Blazers. For information, call 442-8363.
Special Event: The 15th annual Down East Youth and Adult Bass Fishing Open Tournament will be held May 20 at the Rocky Mount Reservoir. There will be food, door prizes and free boat rides. Weigh-In will be held from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Entry fee is $100 per boat and an additional $20 to enter Big Fish. All boaters must register by May 5. A pre-tournament meeting will held from 5-8 p.m. May 19 for boaters, participating children and their parents at the Booker T. Washington Theater, 170 E. Thomas St. Proceeds benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Rocky Mount and Beauty for Ashes Outreach. For information or to volunteer, call Rodney Birth at 919-812-8530, Geno McCree at 919-730-7310, RV Mann at 904-7047 or Charlie Choate at 907-0910.
Special Event: The Down East Partnership for Children will hold “Circle of Parents,” a support group for parents of children birth through 18 with special needs, from 6-8 p.m. in-person and 6:30-8 p.m. virtual meetings on Mondays. For information, contact Iris Ray at 985-4300, ext. 205 or email iray@depc.org.
Meeting: The Emily Ellis Stroke Support Group meets at 3:30 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of each month at the Bryant T. Aldridge Rehabilitation Centre on the Nash UNC Campus. Guests are asked to come through the main entrance for a Covid screening. No registration is required.
Meeting: The Edgecombe and Nash County Juvenile Crime Prevention Councils meets monthly on the third Tuesday of each month.
Special Event: Upper Coastal Plain Council of Governments Area on Aging announces the addition of its COVID-19 Outreach Program. The overall purpose of the program is to connect individuals with educational resources to make informed decisions regarding the COVID-19 vaccine, provide assistance with scheduling the vaccine and/or booster shot at a vaccination site in their communities. If an individual is disabled or has impaired mobility, the program can assist with scheduling to have the vaccination given in the homes. The coordination and scheduling of transportation is also provided. For information, contact Dawn N. Tillery, Aging Program Specialist at 677-6059 or email dtillery@ucpcog.org.
Special Event: The Rocky Mount Railroad Museum welcomes new and returning memberships and donations for 2022. The museum is located in the Helen P. Gay Historic Train Station. Public tours are expected to begin in June 2022. The membership fee is $25 and can be paid using PayPal or by mail to The Rocky Mount Railroad Museum, P.O. Box 94, Rocky Mount, N.C. 27802. For membership information or a form, contact Joyce Edwards Dantzler at 314-7811 or email president@rmrailroad.org.
Special Event: The Rocky Mount Railroad Museum is seeking donations of train artifacts, tools, pictures, train china, sings, symbols, logos, model trains and scenery. For information, contact Joyce Edwards Dantzler at 314-7811 or email president@rmrailroad.org.
Donations: Nash UNC Health Care is seeking donations of gently used metal crutches. The hospital will clean, sanitize and repair any crutches received. Donations can be dropped off in the donation box located in the Main Lobby of Nash General Hospital or at the Supply and Distribution Center for large donations. For information, contact Kirby Slade at 962-8835.
Food Pantry: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 301 S. Church Drive, will open its food pantry from 9-11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9-10:30 a.m. Wednesdays. All are welcome.
Meeting: TOPS will meet at 10:30 a.m. Monday Oak Level Church, 3598 Oak Level Road. For information, contact Bobby Catlett at 904-0931.
Special Event: Braswell Memorial Library will hold Storytime for children birth through 5 years old at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in the Warner Meeting Room.
Volunteers Needed: Weekly Weeder volunteers are needed in the Blount-Bridgers Arboretum for weeding, pruning, etc. from 9-10 a.m. Wednesdays. No experience needed. For information, contact Candis Owens at 883-7856.
Support Group: Wisdom Al-Anon Family Group for families and friends of alcoholics will meet at 7 p.m. Thursdays at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 1217 Bethlehem Road. For information, call 883-0105 or 704-860-6133.
Meetings: The Tar River Piecemakers Quilting Guild meets at 9 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at the Imperial Centre.