More high school graduates are now eligible to have tuition and fees covered at any of the 58 community colleges in the state.
Longleaf Commitment Grants provide between $700 and $2,800 to recent high school graduates to cover the cost of tuition and fees for up to two years at any state community college. The grants previously were only open to 2021 high school graduates. They have expanded to include 2020 grads.
With the expanded eligibility, the community college system hopes to boost enrollment and provide students with a more affordable option and greater access to higher education, a news release said.
“Education translates into opportunity, and with this grant expansion we are excited to provide more opportunity to our diverse student populations across the state,” said Thomas A. Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System. “North Carolina’s ‘Great 58’ community colleges are essential to the state’s economic recovery efforts and are well poised to prepare the workforce needed today and tomorrow.”
The grant will also accelerate learning recovery to ensure 2020-21 graduates attain the education they need to get a career they want, Stith said.
Full-time students who want to apply for the grant must follow several steps and meet eligibility requirements:
- Apply for admission to any North Carolina community college
- Complete the 2021-2022 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) submission process. The FAFSA and enrollment information are used to determine eligibility. There is not an application specifically for the Longleaf Commitment Grant.
Eligibility requirements:
- Graduate from a state high school in 2020 or 2021.
- Be a North Carolina resident.
- Be a first-time college student (career and college promise and early/middle college high school students are eligible).
- Enroll in a curriculum program during the spring 2022 academic year.
- Enroll in at least six credit hours per semester.
- Complete the FAFSA for 2021-22.
- Have an expected family contribution from $0 to $15,000 (the EFC is based upon a student’s FAFSA determination).
- Renew the FAFSA for the 2022-23 academic years and meet the satisfactory academic progress Requirements of the college.
Earlier this year the N.C. Community College System received $25 million through the Governor’s Pandemic Relief Office to award to eligible high school graduates of the class of 2021. With statewide outreach activities and local efforts, community colleges have awarded funds to approximately 11,000 students to date.
For additional information, visit www.yourhireeducation.com/tuitionfree
