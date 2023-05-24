Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “An Inspector Calls” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Written by English dramatist J.B. Priestley, it is one of his best-known works for the stage and is considered to be one of the classics of mid-20th century English theater. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 1-3, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and June 3. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students, seniors and members of the military. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.
Concert on the Common
The Band of Oz will perform at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Greenville Town Common, 105 E. First St., as part of the Concert on the Common series. The free concert is part of a series being presented by the radio stations of Inner Banks Media. Food and beverages will be available for sale, but no coolers are allowed. Pets are permitted. Street parking is available along First Street and adjacent streets as well as the parking deck at the corner of Fourth and Cotanche Streets.
Anniversary service
Haddocks United American Free Will Baptist Church, 111 Sunset Acres Lane, will celebrate its mothers and deacons anniversary service at 2 p.m. Sunday. The Rev. Kelly Miller and St. Mark Church from Florence will be guests.
Baseball fundraiser
The May 25 baseball game between the Carolina Mudcats and Down East Wood Ducks will be a fundraiser for the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. in Five County Stadium, Zebulon. Tickets are $13. HSEC will receive $6 from every ticket purchased through the link at hsecarolina.org.
Farmville auditions
Farmville Community Arts Council, 3723 N Main St, Farmville, will host auditions for “The Seussification of A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. Ages 13-19 may audition for the teen show, and auditions will consist of cold readings. For more information, email Natasha@farmville-arts.org.
Spring concert
South Central High School, 570 W. Forlines Road, Winterville, will host its choir and orchestra spring concert at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. Tickets are $5. Call 321-3232.
Family Chess Club
The Family Chess Club meets from 6-9 p.m. today at Apt To Learn, 650 E. Fire Tower Road, Suite B, Winterville. Chess lectures will be from 6-7 p.m. Chess sets are provided. All levels of players are welcome. The club is an affiliate of the United States Chess Federation and conducts sanctioned chess tournaments on occasion. Direct any questions to President Jerry Skinner, 209-4148 or email howlandbakerjarvis@yahoo.com.
Legion bingo
American Legion Post 39’s weekly bingo is on Wednesdays at 403 St. Andrews Drive off Greenville Boulevard between Azteca and the Golden Corral. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6:30 p.m. The weekly events continue through May 31.
Reading program
Sheppard Memorial Library, 530 Evans St., has concluded storytime events for children for the spring as it prepares for the annual summer reading program. The program, which has the theme “All Together Now,” will be held from June 12-Aug. 4. Storytime events will resume June 20. For information, visit sheppardlibrary.org.
Food pantry
St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 401 E. Fourth St., is open from 1-3 p.m. on Thursdays serving the community. Parking is available behind the church on Third Street. Call 752-3482.