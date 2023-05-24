Greene Street Bridge

Mike Shugart of Greenville captured this photo of the old Green Street Bridge lit up at night for strollers on the Town Common.

‘An Inspector Calls’

Magnolia Arts Center, 1703 E. 14th St., will present “An Inspector Calls” beginning at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Written by English dramatist J.B. Priestley, it is one of his best-known works for the stage and is considered to be one of the classics of mid-20th century English theater. Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday and June 1-3, with matinees at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and June 3. Tickets are $20 for the general public and $15 for students, seniors and members of the military. Visit magnoliaartscenter.com.

