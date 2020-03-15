While the COVID-19 coronavirus has affected relatively few people in North Carolina so far, events this week have proved that almost everyone in the state and the nation will be impacted either by the virus itself or the attempts to contain it.
It is now impossible to hide from the impacts of the situation. Many colleges are closing for face-to-face instruction. Conventions are shutting down. Events are being canceled or postponed. Schools across the state are closing and that effect may spread. Most nursing homes are closing themselves off to visitors. Many workers are being encouraged to telecommute rather than work in offices. Major and minor sporting events have been canceled, and March Madness has been abruptly curtailed, leaving frustration in its wake.
While many people have tried to blame this state of affairs on the media, responsible media sources are merely reporting the measures that health and government officials are taking or recommending in an attempt to protect the health of everyone — especially the most vulnerable populations. Your local newspaper is committed to keeping residents informed of the impacts they will face and the measures suggested by health authorities for protecting themselves and others from a pandemic that is still little understood, but which has the potential for great harm.
The response to this situation is being largely controlled by federal, state and local health officials who are working with the information they have available, and who clearly have better access to the facts than most residents and social media pundits. These officials are watching the response in other countries such as China and Italy and noting what measures are working and which are not.
Many of these impacts are beyond your control — or that of the media. What we all must decide now is how to respond to the current situation. In times of crisis, the character of a community shines through. We can all see this as efforts to thwart our plans or efforts to protect our fellowman. We can all choose to vent our frustrations or find a way to help meet the physical, emotional and social needs of those people who are impacted by this crisis.
There is good news. All of this will eventually end — likely in a matter of weeks or months. And, if the past is prologue, new medical knowledge and technical advances will likely be gained. Colleges and businesses that had used online communication on a limited basis in the past are now being forced to up their game. This will likely change some aspects of society forever.
The other good news is that we have never been more prepared for the increasing isolation we now face. With current technology, we can receive personal medical advice, news and entertainment online. We can communicate with people cut off from physical contact. More people can work and study from home than at any time in the past. We can order supplies online or get our groceries in the parking lot of several local supermarkets.
So hunker down, take reasonable measures to protect yourselves and others and continue to live your lives as fully as possible while history unfolds around you. This will be a story to tell your children and grandchildren, so take note. If you are overwhelmed by media discussions of the coronavirus, you have the power to control your own access to the news. If you crave information, we are here to provide it to you and will do our best to keep you informed concerning local impacts of COVID-19.