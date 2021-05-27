If there is something we can say that 2021 taught several members of our community is about their ability to overcome challenges and working as a team. Such was the case for the Duplin County Schools Class of 2021 high school seniors, their families, friends and educators who all had to roll with the punches as they moved through the school year adjusting according to pandemic restrictions.
Thanks to Tia Bell Hankins, founder of Adopt A Senior 2021— Duplin County Edition Facebook group, 156 seniors were showered with words of encouragement and gifts letting them know they are not alone.
The group connected parents who introduced their future graduates (adoptees) with members of the group who pledged to show their support and give them a special memory of their graduating year.
Hankins initiative was warmly welcomed by the community, giving seniors the chance to experience a lot of love from their community and feel like one big family. The group, now in its second year, has more than 1.2K members who pledged to adopt a high school senior.
“Zaria is excited about the group,” said Tina Dobson, Zaria’s mom. “COVID-19 caused seniors to lose their entire senior experience and the group has helped seniors cope during these difficult times.”
Zaria is a senior at James Kenan High School, after graduation, she will be pursuing a career in cosmetology and fashion design.
According to Oneika Williams, a senior at Harrells Christian Academy, when she first heard of the group, she felt a little bit skeptical about signing up but after confirming eligibility, her mom signed her up and they began receiving notifications from other members.
“This group means a lot to me, along with many other seniors, because transitioning from high school to college is already stressful and hard, but it is even harder doing it during a pandemic,” said Williams. “Being in this group has shown me that I am not going through my senior year alone and that I have several people who are helping me and supporting me throughout these hard times.”
O’Neika will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in the fall, majoring in Health Systems Management and soon going into pre-med to become an anesthesiologist.
For Early College High School senior, Prince Williams, the group represents a “cool opportunity for students to be uplifted.”
“It gives us students a sense that our communities support not only our academic endeavors, but our futures as the next generation of leaders,” said Williams. “It truly does take a village and this initiative embodies that rich idea.”
According to Julisa Hernandez a senior at North Duplin High School, being part of the group made her feel special.
“This group means a lot to me because after this very hard year,” said Hernandez. “When I got adopted by Kamille (Brown), she immediately showed me so much love and I felt so warm. She has been an amazing person to talk to.”
Hernandez said she will be attending Wayne Community College in the fall to get her an associate’s in arts and after that she plans to attend North Carolina Central University and become a lawyer.