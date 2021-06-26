This week we’ll be comparing two of the largest SUVs available on the market: The Chevy Suburban and the Nissan Armada. Both are full-size SUVs that seat up to 8 people. The Suburban is totally redesigned for 2021, while new Armada buyers will see a long slate of comprehensive updates inside and out, making the two behemoth vehicles top competitors for those looking for large vehicle real estate with plenty of room for kids and all their stuff.
2021 Updates: The 2021 Armada gets a chiseled redesign for the exterior, giving it a definite edge over the classic, long and boxy design of the 2021 Suburban. The Armada also sees changes inside, with a redesigned dashboard and a new expanded menu of advanced driver aids. The all-new Suburban is the 12th generation of this yacht on wheels and is one of the few full-size SUVs that keeps its truck-based body-on-frame, which is also the genesis for the Chevy Silverado 1500. Chevy has gone with the theme of “refinement” and gussied up the inside of the Suburban to better compete with the Armada and other competitors, who in the past were considered more elegant vehicles.
Size: The Suburban is bigger. Period. With an overall length of 225 inches, it handily offers more room than the Armada’s 210 inches. While both were comfortable for teens in the second and third rows, there is more legroom and elbow room in the Suburban. With all seats folded down, in the Armada there is 95.4 cubic feet of cargo space and the Suburban boasts a whopping 144 cubic feet.
I didn’t need room for much more than groceries during the time I had to test drive these two super-haulers, and both handily accomplished that task. I relegated teens to test out the third row in both vehicles and the verdict was that both were comfy, with the Suburban having “puffier” seats and more legroom.
Power: All Armadas have a 5.6-liter V8 engine that pumps out 400 horsepower and 413-lb-ft of torque. It’s peppy and smooth, with a total curb weight between 5,666-6,000 pounds, depending on trim and whether the vehicle has AWD. Standard engine for the Suburban is a 5.5-liter V8 offering up 355 hp and 383-lb-ft of torque. I got to drive a diesel engine version of the Suburban that pumps out 277 hp, and there is a second 6.2-liter V8 that powers out 420 hp. My diesel test vehicle had little driving personality, but it was the week no one could find gas, so I was happy. The Suburban has a similar curb weight, and acceleration was slower than in the Armada.
Features: It’s tricky comparing two different vehicles when they’re not both standard models. After a careful evaluation I believe the Armada SL had more fancy features than the Suburban Premier. With a $4,400 Premium package added on to the Suburban, features were about equal. The Armada had more standard driving aids, but you had to pay extra for non-heated second row bucket seats, unlike in the Suburban. The Suburban Premier had a before-options price that was $8,000 more than the Altima, but it had a diesel engine and got about 22 mpg, compared to 15 mpg in the Armada. As with any car-buying experience, you have to thoughtfully compare and contrast competing options. Heated second row seats aren’t important to me, but they might be for you.
Price: Armadas start out at about $50,000 for a basic S model. My test vehicle (an SL model) was $56,000; and jumped to $61,000 with options. A non-diesel Suburban starts at $54,000 (LS trim), with a Premier model starting at $66,000. While I couldn’t find the actual price of the diesel engine option listed anywhere, it looks like my model (with the diesel engine included) had a starting price of $68,300.