According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), floods are the most frequently occurring natural disaster in the United States, which is why it is important to understand the risks and costs associated with flooding, and what you can do to protect your home.

Rampant storms and hurricanes are not the only causes of flood damage — leaky pipes can cause just as much water damage and put a huge hole in your wallet, too. According to FEMA, just 1 inch of water in a home can cost more than $25,000 in damage.