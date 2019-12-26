Mr Watts’ remorseful portrayal of the “demise that befell” a Confederate war statue in Chapel Hill (Public Forum, Dec. 15) is either a result of woeful ignorance or a deliberate distortion of well-known facts. “Silent Sam,” as the now toppled statue had been called, was not just one of many symbols of the Southern enslavement of African people which were erected in the early 1900s in an attempt to erase the true nature of the American racial “dilemma.”
It was also an attempt to further enforce the Jim Crow laws which followed the short period of Reconstruction after the Civil War and terrorize and discourage the emerging Civil Rights movement.
On June 12, 1913, Julian S. Carr, the leader of the United Confederate Veterans and a wealthy businessman, spoke these words at the dedication of Silent Sam: “A hundred yards from where we stand ... I horsewhipped a negro wench until her skirt hung in shreds, because upon the streets of this quiet village, she had publicly insulted and maligned a Southern lady; and then rushed for protection to the University buildings where Federal troops were garrisoned.”
Mr. Watts’ invoking of John Hope Franklin as his “authority” only adds insult to injury. Nowhere in Dr. Franklin’s writings is there anything that would justify anyone calling the liberators of truth and justice who took down the symbols of hate as “monument killers.”
Both Mr. Carr’s explicit comments and Mr. Watts’ other implicit comments belie the claims that the monuments were erected for “heritage” rather than “hate.” The toppling of both the Durham and Chapel Hill statues mark the progress we need to make in setting history straight.
Don Cavellini
Greenville