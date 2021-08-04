D.H. Conley and Farmville Central were rewarded for their outstanding athletic programs in what proved to be a challenging landscape this past year due to COVID-19.
The Vikings captured the Wells Fargo Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference Cup for 2020-2021, while the Jaguars took the same honor in the Eastern Plains 2A Conference.
The award, sponsored by Wells Fargo and the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, is a companion to the statewide Wells Fargo Cup. The Conference Cup is based on regular-season performances within conference play and is designed to recognize the best interscholastic athletic performances within each of the NCHSAA’s conferences.
The award has been sponsored by Wells Fargo and, prior to that, Wachovia since 1980.
In most conferences, points are awarded based on participation and standings in conference play. Each conference determines its own method of awarding points.
The State Cup recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications, primarily based on performance in postseason play.
AREA CONFERENCES
• Eastern Carolina 3A/4A – D.H. Conley won the conference cup, edging South Central 30-57. The Vikings won conference championships in men’s and women’s cross country, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, women’s basketball, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, wrestling, baseball, and softball. Final Standings: 1) D.H. Conley – 30; 2) South Central – 57; 3) J.H. Rose – 62; 4) New Bern – 63; 5) Eastern Wayne – 73; 6) C.B. Aycock – 79; 7) Southern Wayne — 99
• Eastern Plains 2A – Farmville Central edged Nash Central 50-48.5 in the Conference Cup standings for the Eastern Plains 2A. The Jaguars had an outstanding season, winning a total of four conference championships during the year, including volleyball, men’s and women’s basketball, and women’s soccer during the year. Final Standings: 1) Farmville Central – 50; 2) Nash Central – 48.5; 3) North Johnston 44.5; 4) North Pitt – 43; 5) SouthWest Edgecombe – 42.5; 6) Beddingfield – 30.5
• Eastern Carolina 2A – Washington collected the Eastern Carolina 2A Conference Cup surging by North Lenoir 70-54.5 for the season. Washington won eight conference titles outright and shared another. The Pam Pack won the league title in women’s cross country, football, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s soccer, men’s basketball, and shared a title in softball. Final Standings: 1) Washington – 70; 2) North Lenoir – 54.5; 3) South Lenoir – 53; 4) Ayden-Grifton – 45.5; 5) Greene Central – 43.5; 6) Kinston – 38.5; 7) West Craven – 37
REGIONAL CONFERENCES
• Atlantic 5 1A – Bear Grass Charter came out on top in this year’s standings, edging Cape Hatteras 16-13. Bear Grass collected conference titles in football, men’s basketball, baseball, softball, and women’s soccer. Final Standings: 1) Bear Grass Charter – 16; 2) Cape Hatteras – 13; 3) Mattamuskeet – 5; 4) Ocracoke – 4; 5) Columbia — 3
• Coastal Plains 1A – Pamlico County blew past second-place Northside-Pinetown 540-515 to win the Coastal Plains 1A Conference Cup. The Hurricanes were the conference champions in five sports, women’s cross country, volleyball, women’s basketball, wrestling, and women’s track and field. Final Standings: 1) Pamlico County – 540; 2) Northside-Pinetown – 515; 3) Riverside-Martin – 490; 4) Southside – 367.5; 5) Tarboro – 355; 6) Jones – 227.5; 7) South Creek — 220
• Tar Roanoke 1A – North Edgecombe collected the most points of the three participating schools in the 2020-2021 season, winning the Tar Roanoke 1A Conference Cup. The Warriors won the top spot in men’s track and field, women’s basketball, and volleyball this year. Final Standings: 1) North Edgecombe – 325; 2) Wilson Prep – 160; 3) Northampton County – 105 (DNP: KIPP Pride, Northwest Halifax, Rocky Mount Prep, Southeast Halifax, and Weldon)