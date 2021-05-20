BEAR GRASS – Take away the top of the third inning and D.H. Conley was locked in a battle with nonconference foe Bear Grass Charter School Wednesday night.
But what a third inning it was.
The Vikings took advantage of three Bears’ errors with clutch hitting from Justin McDonald, Braeden Murray and Bryce Jackson and a sacrifice fly from Thomas Barrett, and the result was a five-run frame that sent the visitors to a 6-1 victory on the road.
D.H. Conley improved to 7-1 overall while handing Bear Grass Charter (5-1) its first loss.
Conley left a pair of runners on base in its first two at-bats but finally broke through in the third – with some help.
Dixon Williams led off by reaching on an error and later scored on a hit by McDonald off BGC starter Shane Lanier. Murray followed with an RBI hit off the next Bears’ pitcher, Logan Coltrain, and after a strikeout, Matthew Matthjis reached on another misplay. Jackson smacked the first pitch he saw for a base hit that plated Murray, and a sac fly from Barrett brought in Matthjis for a 4-0 Vikes lead. Chris Gibson then reached on yet another defensive miscue to plate Jackson for the fifth run of the inning. After a walk, Bear Grass got out of the inning when it picked off a runner at third base.
Bear Grass had a chance to cut into the lead when it put Brayden Taylor (reached on error) and Ty Price (walk) on base in the bottom of the third. A sacrifice bunt by Bryce Carlisle moved the runners up, but a missed suicide squeeze bunt led to a rundown in which Taylor was tagged out, and Conley starting pitcher Eric McLean struck out the next batter to end the threat.
The Vikings tacked on their final run in the top of the fourth inning. Williams walked and stole second. One out later, Murray grounded out. Williams stole third and scored on a throwing error.
The Bears got on the board in the bottom of the fourth when Coltrain was hit by a pitch, Logan Hale reached on a fielder’s choice and McLean issued two-out walks to Lanier and Taylor.
Bear Grass had another chance to put pressure on Conley in the bottom of the fifth frame. Carlisle singled but was caught stealing on a strikeout. A walk and an error later, runners were at first and third before Conley reliever Colby Case coaxed Colin Langley into a fielder’s choice to end the frame.
McLean earned the win on the mound. He struck out three and walked three over four innings. Case fanned three and walked two over the final three frames.
Conley has allowed just eight runs in eight games this season.