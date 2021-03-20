D.H. Conley’s soccer team found itself in a dogfight in the second round of the Class 3A state playoffs Friday night – specifically, with the Bulldogs of Terry Sanford.
In a tense battle of unbeatens, the No. 1 seed Vikings needed 100 minutes to prevail, as goals from Griffin Purvis and Ethan Kennedy in the overtime sessions enabled the home team to survive with a 5-3 victory, securing a spot in the third round at home Saturday against No. 4 seed Southern Alamance, which blanked Jacksonville 3-0.
“I knew it was going to be a tough game,” said Conley head coach Doug MacRae, whose squad improved to 12-0 with the win while handing No. 8 seed Terry Sanford (11-1) its only loss of the season. “It was hard for us to get shots against them because they are such a defensive-minded team.”
After 80 minutes of regulation, the teams were deadlocked at 3-all, necessitating two, 10-minute overtime sessions to determine the winner.
Less than a minute into the first OT, Purvis scored from the left side to put Conley ahead 4-3.
Kennedy had a pair of chances later in the overtime, including one where he collided with the Bulldogs’ goalkeeper with 4:04 remaining. Both seemed shaken up but OK, and it was Kennedy who made an impact in the second extra session.
He made a nice run after a couple of passes, was fouled and sent his free kick from outside the 20 over the head of the Terry Sanford keeper and into the back of the net with 31.8 seconds remaining to seal the victory.
Conley controlled the ball in Terry Sanford’s half of the field for much of the first half but found it difficult to score.
Purvis’ pass to Henry Conway on the right side resulted in the first goal for Conley with 33:35 left in the first half.
Terry Sanford came right back four minutes later with a goal to knot the score at 1-all.
Conley regained the lead, 2-1, when Henry’s pass to Jackson Coston in the box resulted in a goal with 7:26 left in the half.
The Bulldogs upped their aggressiveness on the offensive end to start the second half as they scored off a throw-in less than a minute into the stanza, making it 2-2.
The Vikings took the lead back when Dallin Willets took a pass from Kennedy and pushed a shot past the TSHS keeper to make it 3-2 with 27:38 left in regulation.
The Bulldogs need just a little more than four minutes to answer as their goal with 23:14 tied the score again at 3-all.
After the Vikings took the lead in the first overtime, Conley’s defense (goalkeeper Britton Beaver, as well as Josh Mills, Sammy Tulis, Jackson Coston and Alejandro Rivera Barraza) shut out Terry Sanford the rest of the way.
The Vikings have less than 24 hours before their third-round match.
“Hopefully, these guys can get some rest and ice for those tired legs and be ready for tomorrow,” MacRae said.