D.H. Conley swept the team titles and produced nine conference champions in the Eastern Carolina 3A/4A Conference Championships Friday and Saturday at Triangle Aquatic Center.
The Vikings won the boys meet with 71 points, while South Central had 58 points, J.H. Rose amassed 51 points and New Bern tallied 26 points.
Conley’s boys had three conference champions, while South Central also had three. Rose produced five league champions.
In the girls’ meet, Conley and Rose each produced six conference champions but it was the Vikings who prevailed 95-84. South Central was third with 17 points and New Bern had 16 points.
A number of swimmers from Conley, South Central and Rose earned all-conference honors for finishing either first or second in individual events or first in a relay.
They were as follows:
GIRLS
• 200 freestyle: Emma Hastings (Rose), Emily Armen (Conley)
• 200 individual medley: Brooke Despres (Conley), Noelle DeVente (Rose)
• 50 freestyle: Lauren Bullard (Conley), Abigail Hornick (Conley)
• 100 butterfly: Lexi Blatt (Conley), Noelle DeVente (Rose)
• 100 freestyle: Emily Armen (Conley), Helen Dennison (Conley)
• 500 freestyle: Emma Hastings (Rose), Kristen Ivey (Conley)
• 200 freestyle relay: Conley (Lexi Blatt, Brooke Despres, Abigail Hornick, Emily Armen)
• 100 backstroke: Madeline Smith (Rose), Lexi Blatt (Conley)
• 100 breatstroke: Madeline Smith (Rose), Kristen Ivey (Conley)
• 400 freestyle relay: Rose (Emma Hastings, Noelle DeVente, Grace McCarthy, Madeline Smith)
BOYS
• 200 freestyle: Nathan Wingard (South Central), Brent Hinckley (New Bern)
• 200 IM: Robert Ellis (South Central), Dylan McIntyre (Conley)
• 50 freestyle: Turner Cook (Conley), Avery Hall (Rose)
• 100 butterfly: Russell Exum (Rose), Nathan Wingard (South Central)
• 100 freestyle: Harris Casey (Rose), Collin Bullard (Conley)
• 500 freestyle: Russell Exum (Rose), Brent Hinckley (New Bern)
• 200 free relay: Rose (Harris Casey, Will Casey, Avery Hall, Russell Exum)
• 100 backstroke: Ethan Tart (South Central), Dylan McIntyre (Conley)
• 100 breaststroke: Turner Cook (Conley), Robert Ellis (South Central)
• 400 free relay: Conley (Bryce Gooding, Tyson Cook, Jay Vazquez, Rany Eldib)
Individual and relay results are as follows:
BOYS
• 200 medley relay: Rose first 1:47.87 (Will Casey, Harris Casey, Russell Exum, Avery Hall); Conley second 1:50.29 (Dylan McIntyre, Turner Cook, Collin Bullard, Henry Phillips); South Central third 1:57.46 (Caleb Demarest, Robert Ellis, Ethan Tart, Griffen Brantley)
• 200 free: South Central first 1:49.32 (Nathan Wingard); New Bern second 1:53.76 (Brent Hinckley); Conley third 2:00.88 (Collin Bullard)
• 200 IM: South Central first 2:20.77 (Robert Ellis); Conley second 2:21.27 (Dylan McIntyre), Conley third 2:46.60 (Erik Hearring)
• 50 free: Conley first 23.08 (Turner Cook); Rose second 24.29 (Avery Hall)
• 100 butterfly: Rose first 50.56 (Russell Exum); South Central second 54.22 (Nathan Wingard); South Central third 59.00 (Ethan Tart)
• 100 free: Rose first 53.87 (Harris Casey); Conley second 54.09 (Collin Bullard); Conley third 57.74 (Henry Phillips)
• 500 free: Rose first 4:45.21 (Russell Exum); Conley third 5:53.73 (Jay Vazquez-Soto)
• 200 free relay: Rose first 1:34.76 (Harris Casey, Will Casey, Avery Hall, Russell Exum); South Central second 1:36.35 (Nathan Wingard, Caleb Demarest, Robert Ellis, Ethan Tart)
• 100 backstroke: South Central first 1:03.08 (Ethan Tart); Conley second 1:05.41 (Dylan McIntyre), Conley third 1:12.46 (Tyson Cook)
• 100 breaststroke: Conley first 1:04.76 (Turner Cook); South Central second 1:10.72 (Robert Ellis)
• 400 free relay: Conley first 4:12.12 (Bryce Gooding, Tyson Cook, Jay Vazquez-Soto, Rany Eldib); South Central second 4:15.11 (Caleb Demarest, Brodie Smith, Declan Smith, Griffen Brantley)
GIRLS
• 200 medley relay: Conley first 1:56.82 (Emily Armen, Kristen Ivey, Brooke Despres, Lexi Blatt); Rose second 2:00.95 (Eleanor Blount, Izzy Klue, Lily Grace Blackmon, Noelle DeVente)
• 200 free: Rose first 1:55.72 (Emma Hastings); Conley second 1:57.24 (Emily Armen); Rose third 2:04.36 (Grace McCarthy)
• 200 IM: Conley first 2:15.48 (Brooke Despres); Rose second 2:19.69 (Noelle DeVente), Rose third 2:20.93 (Lily Grace Blackmon)
• 50 free: Conley first 26.33 (Lauren Bullard); Conley second 26.54 (Abigail Hornick)
• Diving: Rose first 1:52.30 (Lillian Ozimek)
• 100 butterfly: Conley first 58.51 (Lexi Blatt), Rose second 1:03.10 (Noelle DeVente), Rose third 1:03.13 (Lily Grace Blackmon)
• 100 free: Conley first 55.43 (Emily Armen), Conley second 58.23 (Helen Dennison), Rose third 1:00.06 (Eleanor Blount)
• 500 free: Rose first 5:07.23 (Emma Hastings); Conley second 5:12.35 (Kristen Ivey); Conley third 6:26.89 (Jariana Vazquwez-Soto)
• 200 free relay: Conley first 1:42.02 (Lexi Blatt, Brooke Despres, Abigail Hornick, Emily Armen); Rose second 1:42.79 (Emma Hastings, Lily Grace Blackmon, Grace McCarthy, Madeline Smith)
• 100 backstroke: Rose first 57.38 (Madeline Smith); Conley second 58.76 (Lexi Blatt); Conley third 1:03.76 (Lauren Bullard)
• 100 breaststroke: Rose first 1:07.87 (Madeline Smith); Conley second 1:08.37 (Kristen Ivey); Conley third 1:11.91 (Brooke Despres)
• 400 free relay: Rose first 3:49.08 (Emma Hastings, Noelle DeVente, Grace McCarthy), Madeline Smith); Conley second 3:58.52 (Helen Dennison, Lauren Bullard, Kylie Gross, Kristen Ivey); South Central third 4:34.36 (Allie Christian, Avery Braswell, Emily Christian, Clara Harvin).
Weekend scores
Boys’ basketball Ayden-Grifton 67 South Lenoir 35
Record: A-G 4-0.
D.H. Conley 60 Eastern Wayne 42
Record: DHC 4-2.
Farmville Central 67, North Pitt 56
Record: FC 6-0; NP 3-5.
North Lenoir 60 Greene Central 56
Record: GC 1-3.
J.H. Rose 60, New Bern 50 OT
Record: JHR 4-3.
Girls’ basketball D.H. Conley 58 Southern Wayne 42
Record: Conley 5-0.
New Bern 56, J.H. Rose 49
Record: JHR 0-6.
Today’s games
West Craven at Ayden-Grifton (girls’ only)
New Bern at D.H. Conley (girls’ only)
Beddingfield at Farmville Central (girls’ only)
North Pitt at Nash Central
Clinton at J.H. Rose (girls’ only)
Eastern Wayne at South Central