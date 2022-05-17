breaking Connelly, Blackburn, incumbents win in City Council races The Daily Reflector May 17, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly shares cold drinks with election volunteers at Sycamore Hill Missionary Baptist Church on Tuesday, May 17. Willow Abbey Mercando/The Daily Reflector Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly won re-election over challenger Elizabeth Liles in the Greenville City Council election that saw several incumbents hold on to their seats.The election also saw former council member Marion Blackburn retake her District 3 seat.Connelly defeated Liles 6,680 votes to 3,298 votes with 29 of 29 precincts reporting in complete but unofficial totals.Incumbent Monica Daniels defeated challenger William Shiver in District 1 with 734 votes to 523 votes.Incumbent Rose Glover defeated challenger Tonya Foreman 854 votes to 751 votes in District 2.In District 4, incumbent Rick Smiley defeated challenger Robert McCarthy 1,408 votes to 985 votes.In the race for the open District 3 seat, Blackburn defeated Nathan Cohen in a tight race 828 votes to 789 votes.Will Bell, the former District 3 councilman, won the at-large seat against a last-minute write-in effort by Sherry Broussard 7,066 votes to 704 votes. Brian Meyehoeffer did not seek re-election.Les Robinson, who was unopposed, won the District 5 seat that was vacated by Will Litchfield. He received 1,988 votes to 64 write-in votes. Contact Bobby Burns at baburns@reflector.com and 329.9572. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Her Magazine - May 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Medical Directory Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Greenville Life in the East Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector