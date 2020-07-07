FARMVILLE — The Contentnea Creek Classic Disc Golf Tournament makes its debut on Saturday at Farmville’s newly constructed disc golf course.
The classic will be the largest tournament event held on Farmville’s course since it was completed in March.
The sport is similar to golf, but discs are used instead of using balls and clubs, said Max Crotts, an organizer of the event and disc golf professional.
Players throw the discs, which are similar to Frisbees, and try to land them in a raised basket.
The course consists of 18 holes with four players at each hole. Each player strives to achieve the lowest overall score.
The Contentnea Creek Classic will host more than 70 players. They will have the opportunity to compete in 10 categories, which include divisions based upon skill and age.
Two rounds will be played, and the person with the lowest score will win for their division. The event has attracted several professional disc golf athletes who will battle it out on Saturday.
Crotts said that spectators are welcome and extra precautions have been taken to safeguard against COVID-19.
The event will take place outdoors and will use Professional Disc Golf Association digital scoring and a leader board for the tournaments. This will allow players to keep a record of their scores and view other scores by using their phones. Social distancing will be encouraged.
“We are taking that seriously,” Crotts said.
The Contentnea Creek Classic serves as both a warmup and fundraiser for the larger Down East Players Cup tournament which will be held in September. A portion of the registration fees from the Contentnea Classic will fund the Down East Players Cup, Crotts said.
The Down East Players Cup will feature more than 216 players who will compete on three courses including the Farmville Municipal Disc Golf Course.
Crotts, a member of Greenville Disc Golf, helped to establish the event. He has seen how the sport has grown over the years, including its popularity in Farmville.
“The response from the disc golf players in the area has been amazing," he said. "Several players have told us they loved the (Farmville) course. The community comes out. With new support, brand new people are playing every day. It’s been spectacular."
The rise in the sport's popularity is partially due to the ease of play, Crotts said.
“For anyone interested, come to the course. Everybody is super friendly. Don’t be afraid to ask questions,” he said.
The popularity of the course helps attract people to Farmville, according to Isiah Lubben, Farmville's recreation program coordinator.
“These tournaments benefit Farmville by bringing in tourists and their families," Lubben said. "These tourists place orders in our restaurants, purchase gas at our stations and even shop in our shops."