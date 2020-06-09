SNOW HILL — Funding requests dominated discussion during a Monday public hearing on Greene County’s proposed 2020-21 fiscal year budget
Among those making their case were members of the Contentnea Development Commission. Commission members Allison Thomas, April Vinson, Matt Stocks and Robert Masters asked that $30,000 to be allotted for the organization, whose goal is to bolster economic development in Greene County.
The commission originally made its request when Greene's budget was being created. But following a budget workshop, Commissioner Jerry Jones recommended only $10,000 of its request be granted. He suggested that the remaining $20,000 be put towards the county's capital building fund, which was reduced by $135,000 to provide a 2.5 cost-of-living increase for employees.
Commission members argued on Monday for the full amount, noting that that since its re-establishment in January the organization has helped many business owners find funds to help during the COVID-19 pandemic and has attracted a medical lab company to occupy the empty Albritton Building in Hookerton.
It also has helped with UNIFAB’s expansion to Hookerton and has more ongoing projects.
Masters said that if the county allocates $30,000, it can think of the amount as billable hours. The money can be used to help write grants for the county or for other purposes. Tha commision also can help attract agribusiness and give a boost to the County’s Chamber of Commerce.
Vinson said the commission is helping to foster unity between the county’s municipalities. This unity is needed to help foster economic development, she said.
Vinson who also is the town clerk of Hookerton invited commissioners to see the improvements the commission already has made to Hookerton.
JoAnn Artist Stevens also requested funding for the Rosenwald Center. The center once was a school for African American children in Greene County. It now is owned by Lenoir Community College and is not in use because of needed repairs.
She also requested county commissioners' help in designating West Harper Street as an opportunity zone.
The proposed budget includes one new position for an economic developer. This position would be contracted, which was a concern for Commissioner Antonio Blow. Blow said the county would have little control over contracted service and is concerned that many counties do not contract this service.
No action was taken on the proposed budget because of COVID-19 regulations requiring municipalities to wait 24 hours after a public hearing to take action. This allows for residnets to make comments when they are unable to attend the meeting in person due to gathering size restrictions.
In other news:
- During the public comments, Chris Connolly urged commissioners to advertise in more places than the newspaper and encouraged the county to create a governmental Facebook page. In a poll he conducted, Connolly said that more citizens would be willing to serve on a board, but they did not know about vacancies.
- A conversation about the need to advertise elsewhere to engage citizens continued while commissioners reviewed their board appointments policy.
Blow and Jones agreed a Facebook page would be beneficial. Greene County does not have a Facebook page, but officials will look into it, according to county manager Kyle DeHaven.
Blizzard suggested that the board be notified of upcoming expiring terms at least two commissioners meeting prior to their expiration so that there is time to advertise and select qualified candidates.
Commissioners took no action. This was the second reading of the policy.
- Commissioners approved the appointments of Arthur Robinson and Dianna Morris to the Aging Planning Committe. This will be the second term for both.
- Commissioners approved the appointments of Elliot Ashburn and Alice Barfield to the Senior Center Advisory Committee. This will be their second term.
- Commissioners approved an ethics policy for county employees. This includes the county manager, according to DeHaven. The policy will be used as an amendment to the personnel policy and in the onboarding of new hires. County employees would also be reviewed on the policy annually.
The County did not have an existing ethics policy in place.