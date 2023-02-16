...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Gov. Roy Cooper, right, and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley discuss the need for improved mental health services for children and adolescents in Greenville on Tuesday while announcing ECU’s Center for Telepsychiatry received a $3.2 million grant for offer such services.
Gov. Roy Cooper this week announced $7.7 million in new funding to help North Carolina’s universities provide additional mental health services to students.
The investment from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund will support new mental health initiatives and provide funding to sustain initiatives created through a $5 million grant to the UNC System in May 2021, Cooper’s announcement said.
He said he is directing the $7.7 million to train professors, staff members and student leaders to recognize signs of mental health issues and to talk to students about getting the assistance they need.
Cooper addressed the need Tuesday when he joined local, state and federal leaders in announcing a $3.2 million grant from the United Health Foundation to provide telepsychiatry services to adolescents and children under age 18.
“We know there is an acute need right now for mental health services,” Cooper said. “One of the reasons why we need to get Medicaid expanded in the next few weeks is because we know there is going to be significant investment in mental health if we can get that done. This investment will help our state’s colleges and universities better support their students so they can thrive.”
The UNC System also will use the GEER funds to collaborate with the North Carolina Community College System and the state’s independent colleges and universities to offer suicide prevention training to faculty and staff across all three education systems, the announcement said. The training will provide faculty and staff with the tools they need to better identify and support students in crisis.
The funding also will be used to continue an after-hours mental health hotline for students across all 17 UNC institutions and develop a new resiliency training program for faculty, staff and students, the announcement said.
With the initial $5 million investment in 2021, the UNC System launched a Mental Health First Aid training initiative to help college and university faculty and staff identify, understand and respond to mental health and substance abuse disorders.
As of November 2022, the effort had trained 274 mental health first aid instructors across the UNC System, the Community College System and the state’s independent colleges and universities. Those trained instructors have, in turn, trained nearly 2,500 faculty and staff across their campuses.
“There has been a troubling rise in mental health challenges for young people across our nation, and we’re seeing the impact here in North Carolina,” said UNC System President Peter Hans. “We need to meet that need with urgency and compassion, and these funds go a long way in helping us reach students who are struggling.”
Gov. Cooper also invested $40 million in GEER funds in August 2020 to K-12 public schools to help schools address students’ physical and mental health needs during the pandemic.
The Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund was established through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act approved by Congress in 2020.