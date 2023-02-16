Grant 5

Gov. Roy Cooper, right, and North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Kody H. Kinsley discuss the need for improved mental health services for children and adolescents in Greenville on Tuesday while announcing ECU’s Center for Telepsychiatry received a $3.2 million grant for offer such services.

 By Ginger Livingston/Staff Writer

Gov. Roy Cooper this week announced $7.7 million in new funding to help North Carolina’s universities provide additional mental health services to students.

The investment from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief fund will support new mental health initiatives and provide funding to sustain initiatives created through a $5 million grant to the UNC System in May 2021, Cooper’s announcement said.

