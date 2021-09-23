WARSAW—East Duplin continued its strong rebound from last season’s stunning string of close losses with a 41-6 victory over James Kenan on Friday night at Bill Taylor Field.
The Panthers scored a touchdown in the first four minutes and added three more scores before halftime to establish firm control n the East Central 2A Conference opener for both.
Last season, ED finished 3-4 with its losses by 7, 5, 1 and 1 points and missed the playoffs.
Things are looking up for the 4-1 Panthers. Maybe way up.
“We executed early and got off to a good start tonight,” said ED 11th-year head coach Battle Holley.
“This has been a tough place for us to play lately, so we were pretty focused.”
East Duplin had dropped three of its past four in the Tiger Den. They included a 44-24 stunner in 2018 that started a 1-3 finish and first-round playoff exit, with a 7-4 overall record.
That was the year after they went to their first state championship game and lost 16-14 to Lenoir Hibriten to finish 15-1.
“I did think they played hard the whole time,” Holley said of the Tigers. “They’ve got a great coaching staff, and a great number on JV [40] that’ll help them in the next few years.”
Kenan’s junior varsity is 4-0 with a win last Thursday over the Panthers.
Both varsity teams were missing three starters.
One was Andrew Pender, the Tigers’ primary playmaker the previous two seasons at quarterback. He played part of the first half at running back and wingback, but rested his bruised foot and ankle when the game got out of hand.
First-year coach Tim Grady said Pender should play Friday in the home game vs. South Columbus (0-2).
Grady is trying to rally his troops in an uneven season in which they’ve only played two out of five scheduled games. They also had to miss two preseason scrimmages with other schools.
That’s a tough way to work toward the once-lofty program’s first winning season since 2015.
“We’ve had a perfect storm, dealing with Covid and a ‘rap sheet’ of obstacles,” Grady said with a rueful chuckle.
“All we can do is keep working our tails off, and a win sure would help a lot.”
Score reflected stats
East Duplin dominated total offense 439-120 and rushing 383-111.
The Panthers’ Russell Gaby led all rushers with 161 yards on 14 carries (11.5 per) and three touchdowns. Drew Henderson netted 90 on six trips (15.0) and Kade Kennedy had 60 on six (10.0).
Panther quarterback Nick Cavenaugh threw for 56 yards, hitting two of three, including a 40-yard touchdown to Daunte Hall.
Tigers’ backup senior fullback Jeremiah Ashford topped the Tigers with 62 ground yards on eight trips (7.8), and a 17-yard TD run.
JK won turnovers 3-2, all fumbles, and penalties were even at 50 yards.
Panthers on prowl
East Duplin scored on its first three possessions—while holding the Tigers to a single first down (by penalty), recovering an onside kickoff and a Kenan fumble.
On the Panthers’ first play of the game after forcing a JK punt, Gaby broke off the right side, cut left through the secondary and was angled out of bounds 41 yards later at the six-yard line.
It took Gaby three more cracks to score, and Darwin Bonilla’s first of five conversions had their team up 7-0 four minutes into the game.
After East Duplin stopped a JK fourth-and-two play at midfield—followed by each team losing a fumble—the Panthers drove 52 yards in six plays and Gaby burst through the middle for an 11-yard touchdown.
ED’s onside kick recovery ensued, then Gaby and Hall each stepped off runs of 10 and 5 yards before Kennedy slashed off the left side for a 15-yard touchdown.
That made it 21-0 in the middle of the second quarter, and the Panthers burned up the rest of the half with an 11-play, 96-yard migration that ended on the game’s most spectacular play.
On second-and-22 from the Kenan 40, Nick Cavenaugh winged a pass down the right sideline into tight coverage.
But Hall out-leaped his defender, came down with the ball and sped the last 20 yards into the north end zone.
The 27-0 halftime lead was statement enough. But East Duplin stretched it with touchdowns on its first two possessions after receiving the second-half kickoff.
The first came on the game’s longest play, a 71-yard sprint by Gaby for his third TD.
After a Tiger punt to midfield, Drew Henderson capped a drive with a 13-yard run to make it 41-0.
James Kenan averted a shutout with a 57-yard drive in five plays after Andrew Kornegay’s 19-yard kickoff return with a 15-yard face-mask penalty tacked on.
Ashford (5-foot-10, 246 pounds) carried the load on the drive with four carries for 55 yards, including a 27-yarder, leading to his 17-yard scoring rumble off the left side.
ED faces big game
East Duplin has faced two strong teams—a 36-30 loss to Princeton and a 48-44 win over resurgent Pender—but faces possibly its toughest test thus far this Friday.
That’s when one of Holley’s former teams, unbeaten Kinston—a new ECC rival—rolls onto the Beulaville flats.
The Vikings (5-0, 1-0) have won every game in a solid schedule by at least two touchdowns and figure to complete with East Duplin (4-1, 1-0) and Wallace-Rose Hill (3-1, 1-0) for league honors.
“Kinston looks fast and pretty daggone good overall,” Holley said.
“Their o-line is huge, their quarterback is a good runner and passer, and they like to screen and also throw deep.
“They spread out, go from the gun, go empty, or with one or two setbacks. Around the goal line, they’ll go unbalanced with a power set.
“It’s a tough game where little things will mean a lot, and we’ll have to play exceptionally well to win.
“On special teams, you miss a tackle and they’re gone. They can score so quick, they’re never out of it.”
JK takes on
South Columbus
Believe it or not, James Kenan and South Columbus meet for the very first time Friday (7:30).
Perhaps the best news is that at Monday’s newspaper deadline, it seemed each would get to play just its third game of the season—and that one would enjoy its first victory.
“They’ve got a real athletic quarterback and some really good running backs,” said Grady. They’ve been in a similar boat to us, so we’ll see.
Tiger tales
• The Stallions didn’t get to play their first game until Sept. 10 and fell to North Brunswick 33-9.
Last week, they met highly successful former coach Joey Price, now in his first year as head coach at Green Sea-Floyds High in South Carolina, and fell 14-13.
Price was 131-27 (.829) in 12 years at South Columbus (1997-2008), then drove Wallace-Rose Hill to five state championships in eight years (2009-16), two other East Region finals and a record of 107-15 (.877).
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.