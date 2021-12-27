CopyPro has earned the Konica Minolta Pro-Tech Service Award for dedication and commitment to delivering excellent service.
The Pro-Tech program recognizes Konica Minolta dealers who demonstrate exceptional commitment to outstanding service of its imaging products including copiers, printers and software solutions.
Officials said the award is a symbol of quality, and an assurance of the professional, reliable service and maximum performance customers will receive with Konica Minolta office products.
CopyPro has attained the Pro-Tech Service Award for 26 consecutive years.
“I’d like to congratulate our team for this outstanding achievement. This award is a symbol of our commitment to excellence in customer service, and I’m very proud of our team,” said Debra Dennis, VP of support services.
Dennis said CopyPro is dedicated to delivering professional, reliable service and maximum performance for Konica Minolta’s lines of digital imaging products, noting the Pro-Tech Service standard is difficult to achieve, and the evaluation procedure is exhaustive.
To be considered for this award, each element of the company’s operations was evaluated across a number of key parameters to ensure they are delivering the best customer and product support for their Konica Minolta devices.
“CopyPro prides itself on building long-standing customer partnerships, and reliable services and products at the heart of our offering. To once again be chosen as a member of this prestigious group is indeed an honor,” said Jason Jones, CopyPro COO.
CopyPro, Inc. has been providing the technology and expertise needed to help businesses run smoothly and efficiently since 1971.