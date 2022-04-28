Correction Notice Apr 28, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save On April 14, the Duplin Times ran an article titled “Town of Beulaville receives second proposal for water/sewer system”The article erroneously stated “Commissioner Gene Wickline bought up his concerns about crossing the line between church and state.” Commissioner Wickline did not make that comment.The Duplin Times regrets any confusion this error may have caused. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Latest e-Edition The Daily Reflector To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Her Magazine - April 2022 Spotlight on Real Estate What 2 Watch Duplin County Visitors Guide SENC Magazine - Spring 2022 Her Magazine - Bridal 2022 Greenville Life in the East Winterville Magazine Ayden Magazine Best of Greenville 2021 Living in Pitt County Tweets by reflectornews The Daily Reflector