City Councilman Andre Knight suggested the council needs to have a future conversation with interim City Manager Peter Varney and give him specific direction on the use of federal American Rescue Plan funding to help redevelop downtown.
During the March 14 council work session, which Knight participated in via teleconferencing, Assistant to the City Manager Kenneth Hunter gave an update about the status of rescue plan funding for Rocky Mount.
Knight also asked as part of the future conversation to include Councilman Reuben Blackwell’s thoughts about spending rescue plan funding to aid the redevelopment of downtown given downtown is in Blackwell’s ward.
The municipality is programmed to receive slightly more than $11.5 million in rescue plan funding, of which nearly $1.27 million was approved by the council for premium pay for essential municipal employees. Generally, premium pay is additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.
Rochelle Small-Toney, when she was city manager, also made clear she wanted to have $3 million in rescue plan funding set aside to help kick-start an affordable housing plan she and her team proposed during the City of Rocky Mount’s 2021 annual retreat in Asheville. Small-Toney also made clear the plan was to use $1 million of that $3 million for a future community land trust as part of affordable housing.
After Hunter gave a presentation during the March 14 City Council work session and the floor was opened to questions from the council members, Knight asked about how much rescue plan funding is earmarked for redeveloping downtown.
Hunter said, “At this point — and I will have to say that based on the conversations that I had with the former manager — I’m not aware of any specific funding that has been designated out of the American Rescue Plan batch for downtown redevelopment.
“It certainly can be,” he said.
Hunter said while the municipality would need to work with respect to the regulation, there are ways of making this a broader acceptance.
The subject of injecting more funding into the heart of Rocky Mount is not new because speakers, including those who have a stake in downtown, came to a City Council meeting in June 2021 to make such a request.
One of the speakers, activist and businessman Charles Roberson, told the council that he and others wanted a minimum of $3 million to be allocated for the redevelopment of downtown in fiscal 2021-22 and that he believes a thriving downtown would generate funds that can be distributed to all of Rocky Mount’s seven City Council wards.
Small-Toney at the time told the audience and online viewers in response to the call for more funding for redeveloping downtown that “certainly we feel your pain” and that she had taken a number of notes about other things the municipality can and will do.
As for adding more funding for fiscal 2021-22 for redeveloping downtown, Small-Toney at the time said, “If I have to include this, then that means something else is going to be cut because I can’t stretch the revenues too much more than what we have thus far.”
She did make clear to those advocating more for redeveloping downtown that they have her full support.
During the March 14 City Council work session, Knight made clear he and others know Rocky Mount is growing west in the direction of Interstate 95 and Nashville and northwest in the direction of Red Oak.
Knight also spoke of businesses leaving one area to be closer to a new area.
“So, if we’re not careful, we’re going to find ourselves like our neighboring cities when you drive down (U.S.) 301,” Knight said. “It’s pretty much dried up, but when you go towards I-95, it’s booming.
“And, so, I just want us to be mindful, as council members, if we are going to grow our city within, that we keep downtown as one of the major priorities of redevelopment when you’re looking at it,” Knight said.
He also emphasized most of Rocky Mount’s historic neighborhoods are on the fringes of downtown.
Blackwell made clear he supported what Knight said.
Councilwoman Chris Miller, who has been in office since 2002, referred to a special called work session the previous City Council held in 2018 at the Tar River Water Treatment Plant.
During that special called work session, then-City Public Works and Water Resources Director Jonathan Boone gave a presentation that included approved major capital improvements for and unmet capital needs of the municipal sewer and water services.
“And I’m wondering, of those projects, what actually got done and what’s still hanging out there,” Miller inquired of Hunter during the March 14 work session.
Hunter said what he and his team can do is take a look back at that presentation and match that presentation up with what has been done via the long-range municipal capital improvement plan and provide the status of those projects.
“And if there are still things that need doing, can any of this money be used for that?” Miller asked.
Hunter said, “We can look at the eligibility of those projects and see if there are (any that are) eligible, yes.”
Miller also asked whether rescue plan funds can be used to pay for resurfacing streets.
Hunter, in answering in the affirmative, said, “That was a question that was discussed with the original guidance for ARPA in the fact that there was some confusion about that. And one thing it did say with ARPA — and there’s different ways of doing this — that you can use ARPA money for resurfacing.”
“Fantastic,” Miller said.
“And I suppose that also would include the grind and rebuild process?” Miller asked, a reference to the process of milling down the existing pavement and following up with new pavement.
“Yes,” Hunter said.
The American Rescue Plan Act was successfully advocated by the Biden White House to provide roughly $1.9 trillion in additional relief to deal with the continued effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy.
Under questioning from Councilman Richard Joyner during the March 14 City Council work session, Hunter said the $1 million in rescue plan funds for a future community land trust remains designated for that purpose unless the council chooses differently.
Generally, a community land trust is a nonprofit organization that owns and manages land that homes are built on, with an individual allowed to purchase a home on one of those properties. Subsequent structural improvements to the home would belong to that respective homeowner.
Hunter told the council during a work session in August 2021 the municipality was set to receive a little bit more than half of the slightly more than $11.5 million rescue plan funding.
During the March 14 work session, Hunter said the rest of the funding will be received this current fiscal year.
“And, so far, we’ve been very judicious with these funds,” Hunter said.
Hunter said that, overall, the rest of the available funds for the City of Rocky Mount are reserved for future projects or for revenue replacement if the municipality chooses to go in that direction.
“So, we are still looking pretty good,” Hunter said.
He emphasized that the municipality has to commit all of the funds by New Year’s Eve 2024 and that all of the funds have to be spent by New Year’s Eve 2026.
“We still have time to think and plan, but we also have to start moving in a direction of allocating these funds and going forward with them,” he said.