Council, planning board meet
The Greenville City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved six changes to the city code governing planning and development, including shortening the message cycle on electronic signage.
The items were the subject of public hearings on Thursday; votes had to be delayed because of online meeting regulations.
The Greenville Planning and Zoning Commission also met Tuesday and held public hearings on a rezoning request and the approval of a preliminary plat. Members also discussed the creation of the definition and standards for residential and non-residential fences.
Full reports will be available on reflector.com and in Thursday’s newspaper.