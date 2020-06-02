SNOW HILL — A cost-of-living increase for county employees, COVID-19 projections and the hiring of an economic developer were hot topics at Greene County’s second budget workshop on May 26.
The proposed $28,535,709 budget includes no utility rate increases. The county’s ad valorem tax rate remains the same at 0.768 cents per $100 valuation. The county’s 98 percent tax collection rate is projected to bring in $8,955,083.
The budget includes a tenth of a cent increase for residents located in the Maury Fire District. The Middle Swamp Fire Service District has requested a rate of 0.089, the same rate as Maury Volunteer fire tax district.
The proposed budget also includes a $25,000 increase for Greene County Schools, raising the allocation to $2.85 million. Funding for Lenoir Community College will remain the same as the 2019-20 fiscal year.
The draft budget also allocated $600,000 for the renovation of the the former National Guard Armory on Southeast Second Street in Snow Hill. The facility will house the county's emergency management and transportation departments, a commissioner meeting room and additional offices.
The budget includes the purchase of three vehicles for the Greene County Sheriff's Office, an ambulance remount, and three trucks, totaling $246,650. The trucks will be used for the health department, animal control and for inspections.
The ambulance will replace one of the fleet’s vehicles and will be the fourth new addition in the last five years.
“I appreciate you coming to us with a budget that’s balanced and there is no need for a tax increase," board Chairman Bennie Heath said. "(But) there is not a (cost of living increase) in there for our employees. I would really like to entertain the thought of that."
To include a 1.5 COLA increase for employees, it would cost the County approximately $135,000, with the inclusion of benefits and health insurance in the general fund added in, according to Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven
Heath suggested the $135,000 allocated for the purchase of vehicles for inspections, animal control and the health department be used for 1.5 percent COLA increase. Another option, he suggested, would be to use $135,000 budgeted for government complex renovations for the increase.
County Commissioners recently approved a salary boost for the most under-compensated Greene County employees, based upon a pay study that was conducted in 2019.
“We’re trying to get our position where we’re no longer a training ground," Heath said, adding that three-quarters of the county's employees did not benefit from the recent increase.
Commissioner Antonio Blow said he was unsure whether the budget could support a COLA increase and raised concerns about projects included in the draft budget — as well as the hiring of an economic developer — especially with the projection of lower revenues received from sales tax due to COVID-19.
“We are not as sales tax-dependent as others, like college towns and beach towns,” DeHaven said, adding he projects Greene County will receive a smaller loss.
The draft budget includes a $60,000 increase in estimated sales tax revenue. This was due to an increase in sales tax experienced in 2019.
“In this fiscal year, we’re doing quite well,” DeHaven said, adding for the nine of the 12 months in the current fiscal year, Greene County has experienced an above-normal amount of revenue collected.
Property tax revenues in Greene County also increased, according to DeHaven, adding he has worked to adjust budget cuts due to COVID-19.
“I’m very afraid of this budget; especially, if we have a second wave of COVID-19,” said Commissioner Susan Blizzard.
Blow agreed and suggested the county increase its budget to help cover the costs associated with inmates developing COVID-19.
“If (inmates) are hospitalized (the prison will) have to send a person around the clock to watch that inmate," Blow said. "It has not happened and we’re grateful. If it does we will have to change our budget."
To help address concerns, Commissioner Jerry Jones suggested the draft budget allocate $10,000 to the Contentnea Development Committee instead of the proposed $30,000. The remaining $20,000 would be allocated to capital projects.
“If they need more we’ll go back and see if we can appropriate it. All we’re trying to do is get them started,” Jones said.
Discussion also arose concerning a $200,000 transfer from the county’s water utilities enterprise budget to its landfill enterprise budget.
Enterprise funds are independent of each other, and Blizzard asked if this was allowed.
The transfer is allowed if the Board of Commissioners approves it, according to DeHaven, adding it was approved by the Local Government Commission.
Professor Greg Allison the University of North Carolina School of Government verified this information.
The transfer from enterprise funds is allowed if approved by commissioners and so long as the transfer does not cause a detriment in the enterprise fund, Allison said.
The commissioners will hold a public hearing on the budget on June 8.