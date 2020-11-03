County solid waste staff will pursue a grant to purchase containers for glass recycling, after Pitt County commissioners voted 7-1 on Monday to move forward with the proposal.
Commissioner Mary Perkins Williams voted against pursuing the grant. Commissioner Mike Fitzpatrick had an excused absence and did not attend the meeting.
Earlier in the year, Pitt County Solid Waste and Recycling stopped accepting glass bottles and jars because they were breaking and the shards were contaminating other recyclable materials.
John Demary, solid waste director, said contamination within recyclables has increased from 7 percent in 2009 to more than 30 percent in 2020.
Markets are now saturated with recyclables, which has reduced prices, Demary said. China has become more restrictive on contamination levels, so it costs more to operate recycling programs.
Under Pitt County’s current recycling system, recyclables are collected in containers stationed at its 14 convenience sites. The county also pays to process recycling materials collected by Greenville and other municipalities.
The municipalities have residents place all recyclables in a single rollout container. When the container is picked up and emptied into a truck, glass breaks.
Due to of repeated citizen concerns about the lack of glass recycling, Demary and his staff are investigating the creation of a single-stream collection system for glass bottles.
Demary said it could be done by placing containers at convenience sites where citizens can drop them off.
He already has talked with Strategic Materials, a Wilson glass bottle recycling facility, about purchasing the county’s supply.
Glass recyclers pay about $20 per ton of materials, Demary said.
“Why did we years ago go to co-mingling instead of separating glass and newspaper and stuff? It wasn’t that many years ago we did that,” Commissioner Tom Coulson asked.
Single-stream systems were considered inefficient because the collection trucks had limited capacity, Demary said, adding that material recycling facilities like ECVC started opening and it became more cost efficient to collect co-mingled recyclables.
Commissioner Christopher Nunnally asked if staff was in discussions with the municipalities about starting a single-stream program for glass.
County Manager Scott Elliott said he wanted to see if the commissioners would pursue the project before formally approaching the municipalities.
Demary said most communities that operate single-stream recycling systems have residents drop off their items.
Coulson asked if the county could impose penalties on municipalities that collected badly contaminated recyclables.
County engineer Tim Corley said that discussion has occurred. The county wants to limit contamination to 15 percent to 20 percent but are seeing up to 30 percent contamination from the county’s three largest municipalities.
The grant Demary is seeking is from the Glass Recycling Foundation, which reached out to him about establishing a single-stream system when it learned the county was eliminating glass recycling. The grant will require a 25 percent match from the county.
Demary wants to purchase 30-cubic-yard containers, which cost about $5,000 apiece, for each convenience site. The containers would have an A-frame roof and sliding doors to allow users to more easily dispose of their glass.
“They look better and I won’t have to put them on the wall or anything like that. I can put them off to the side and people can still dump into them,” Demary said in a later interview.
Monday’s meeting began with Roberta “Bonnie” Bonnet, telling the commissioners that she and others who support glass recycling have started a petition to encourage the county to return to the practice.
Also during Monday’s meeting:
- The commissioners delayed action on a proposal to transfer eight parcels of land to the Town of Grifton. County Manager Scott Elliot said the town’s Board of Commissioners wanted to have further discussions.
- Pitt County is testing approximately 20,000 people a month for COVID-19 monthly, double the state’s recommended 9,500 a month, Public Health Director Dr. John Silvernail said during his report to the board.
It’s estimated there are currently 503 active cases in Pitt County, Silvernail said, about 2.7 cases per 1,000
Pitt County’s percent of positive tests is at 5.8, just above its all-time low of 5.7 percent, he said. In the spring, the county’s positive tests hovered around 7 percent.
Testing remains broadly available in the county, with Vidant Health, ECU Physicians and the health department offering tests, Silvernail said. State data estimates about 4,000 people a week are being tested in the county.
Working with federal and state resources, the health department hopes to open a new testing site at Sycamore Hills Baptist Church.
Commissioner Mary Perkins-Williams expressed frustration that, with the exception of Winterville and Farmville, all Pitt County testing sites are located in Greenville. She asked why the health department no longer rotated testing sites to areas outside the city.
Silvernail said the rotating sites weren’t efficient and were costly.
Perkins-Williams said placing most sites in Greenville made it difficult for people in areas far from Greenville to get tested.
The board also recognized Thomas Brann, Parker Upchurch, Landon Reynolds and Daniel Williams for achieving the rank of Eagle Scout.