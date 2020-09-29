What is the one unifying force behind Trump’s ascension to the high office of president of the United States? Over-turning Roe versus Wade, that’s what.
Practically all Christians will vote for Trump regardless any other issues they might have with him. They want him to stack the Supreme court with fascists who will undue a woman’s right to control her on reproductive destiny. That’s it!
Likewise, the greater Republican powers-that-be share that same sentiment. Other than that, unless you are a white nationalist/racist, (who have their additional attractions to Trumpism), you have no real investment in Trump’s tweeting, hateful style of governance.
Probably many of his Republican supporters, especially in leadership positions, would just as soon he go away — except he is getting it done (stacking the courts).
My long-point here is that now that it looks like Trump is about to fulfill their right-winger/fascist ambitions to take-over of the courts, to the benefit of many of their right-wing agenda, they (Republican senators/lawmakers) truly have no more use for him. His work is done. They can (and will?) now freely abandon him like dropping a hot potato.
There is no victory here for Trump ... win or lose. He is the looser. Lame duck never looked so tasty.
Mitch Bowen
Greenville
Solar farm questions
A simple internet search will show you there is a vast difference in the quality of solar panels used in solar farms and roof top solar panel generation systems. Would you buy a roof top solar system for your home not knowing if your panels would generate 200 watts per hour or 400 watts per hour, or were costing you $230 each or $430 each.
The state of North Carolina has approved the construction of over $700 billion worth of solar farms in the last 10 years not requiring or knowing anything about the quality of the solar panels that were being used.
The Pitt County Board of Commissioners approved the construction of an 80 megawatt solar farm near Bethel at their Sept. 14 meeting. There was no mention at the meeting of the quality of the solar panels that were to be used.
Do you think the commissioners should be concerned about this quality? Two of the nine commissioners voted against the plant, so obviously they were concerned.
The cost of this solar farm is estimated to be $100 million. Now that the conditional-use permit has been issued and the construction is to start, do you think the builder will buy the least expensive or the most expensive solar panels for this plant?
Eighty megawatts at 300 watts per solar panel is an estimated 250,000 solar panels. Would you buy a car not knowing if it had a 20 horsepower motor or a 200 horse power motor?
Lawrence A. Watts Jr.
Greenville
Endorsement letters
The Daily Reflector no longer accepts letters that offer personal endorsements of political candidates. Please call 329-9572 for further information.