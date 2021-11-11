WARSAW – James Kenan faced a dilemma entering this season following the automobile death of rising senior Yahir Benegas.
How to replace the 33 goals the Tigers’ Mr. Soccer compiled in the spring while leading the club to an 11-1 mark in a season reduced to just conference games and the state tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sure, longtime Tiger coach Mitchell Quinn had the Augustine twins, Maken and Makenley comming back. He also had midfield play-maker Adrian Capistran.
With Benegas, the Tigers would easily have been a favorite to go deep into the playoffs, and making it to the region final seemed as probable as possible.
No player could replace his presence on the field, and even when he was on the bench, he was a whistle away from upping the pace of the game – although the Augustines also created multiple challenges for the opposition.
Enter Omar Covarubias, a junior who played on the varsity at the end of the spring season. Yet he was primarily a junior varsity player.
Benegas died in March, just before the rise of Covarubias, who scored three goals in a pair of playoff wins last week, and who has directed 32 shots into the back of the net.
“I knew this summer he was going to be one of those sleepers,” Quinn said, “and he woke up this season to show everyone what he is all about.”
Covarubias is third in scoring in Duplin County behind teammate Makenley Augustine and Wallace-Rose Hill’s Marlon Marquez.
“The biggest thing is his maturity, but his ball skills improved and he seemed to be a little more determined,” Quinn said. “He got a little taller, and that might have helped. But his confidence has soared.”
His rise helped JK (18-3-1) capture its third straight East Central 2A Conference title and nab the No. 5 East Region seed in the playoffs.
Kenan blew out Pasquotank County 10-1 on Monday last week, and Elizabeth City Northeastern 7-3 two days later.
JK was to host its third Outer Banks-area foe this past Monday: No. 4 Manteo (12-3-1).
“I don’t know anything about them other than what we’ve heard through other people, who say they have speed and a goalie,” Quinn said. “But I can tell you we’ll have to play well if we expect to win.
“You don’t get this far in the playoffs without facing a challenge every game.”
Covarubias, Maken Augustine and Angel Velazquez each scored twice in the win over the Panthers in the second round.
“I thought we played OK, although we did make a few mistakes that could have been costly,” Quinn said. “We definitely can’t afford to make those mistakes down the road.”
JK’s defense, led by Vincente Guzman, who has taken the place of Luis Meraz, Duplin’s Elite Defensive Player of the Year, and All-Duplin goalie Mario Funez, was sharper during a bigger 10-1 romp over the Eagles.
Maken Augustine had a hat trick and his brother Makenley, Covarubias, Capistran and others joined the playoff opener, which wasn’t a competitive game once JK got into the flow of its game.
“We played OK, although we started real slow,” Mitchell said.
And yet JK has survived a swarm of injuries this season, including Guzman’s absence because of a trip to the disabled list for several games.
“It’s much tougher without him and we’re solid with him now,” Mitchell said. “We’re also different without Mario in back. Those are two very important pieces of our defense.”
A win in the third round would give the winner a match between the winner between No. 1 Clinton and No. 4 Trask.
The Dark Horses, who moved from the ECC this season following NCHSAA realignment, stormed to a league title against schools from Bladen and Robeson counties. The bottom half of the 30=-8-bracket features No. 3 NC School of Science and Math versus No. 6 Jordan-Matthews, with the winner facing the survivor of No. 7 Spring Creek, also an ECC team the previous four seasons, and No. 3 Greene Central, which topped James Kenan 3-2 earlier this season.
Clinton and JK played to a 1-1 deadlock on Aug. 26.
Bulldogs, Panthers
exit tourney early
The biggest surprise last week came when both East Duplin and Wallace-Rose Hill were first-round victims.
No. 16 WRH fell 1-0 to No. 17 St. Pauls in Teachey to end its season 14-5-1 during a campaign that saw the Bulldogs recover from a spring season (3-8-1) in which nothing seemed to go their way, including the breaks of the game.
“An unexpected first-round loss, for sure,” WRH coach Rodrigo Diaz said. “It was a good season for these young men. We took over 23 shots on net (against St. Pauls) but could not find the back of it.”
Coming from dead last during the Covid year to second in the conference – but falling in the first round was unexpected, and the toughest pill to swallow. “I hate it for our seniors, who worked so hard,” Diaz said.
No. 24 East Duplin lost 4-0 to No. 9 Trask to finish 10-11-1. The Panthers’ biggest win came when it handed James Kenan a 3-2 loss on Oct. 6 in Warsaw. It’s the Tigers’ lone ECC setback in two seasons.
