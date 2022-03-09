The trend remains low.
The Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District is still seeing low numbers in new COVID-19 cases in Martin and surrounding counties.
According to a latest report from Martin-Tyrrell-Washington Health District Health Director Wes Gray before going to press Wednesday night, there have been a total of 6,106 cases of COVID-19 in Martin County. There are currently 17 active cases in Martin County, which includes one new case reported since Monday, March 7. Of the overall cases, there have been 379 breakthrough cases.
There have been 91 COVD-19 related deaths in Martin County since the worldwide pandemic began.
Gray did not report any new COVID-19 related deaths in his report.
Currently, there are three individuals hospitalized regionally.
According to the Martin County Schools COVID-19 Dashboard update for the week ending Friday, March. 4, there were two current COVID-19 cases.
Both cases were listed as students at E.J. Hayes Elementary School.
On Monday night, The Martin County School Board voted to make masks optional for students and staff effective immediately at their regularly scheduled meeting.
As of Tuesday, March. 1, there are two ongoing outbreaks within Martin County. The outbreak totals are from the beginning of the outbreak and not active totals.
There have not been any COVID-19 related deaths due to the outbreaks.
There is an outbreak in Martin County at the Carrolton of Williamston Nursing Home, where four staff members and 14 residents have tested positive. Another outbreak in Martin County was reported at Williamston House, a residential care facility, that reported six staff members and 27 residents have tested positive.
The outbreak at Vintage Inn is being reported as resolved.
“The best way to protect yourself from the risk of contracting COVID-19 or experiencing severe illness is through vaccination,” said Gray.
There are three free COVID-19 testing sites in Martin County provided through OptumServe.
Participants are required to preregister for rapid tests at each location. Otherwise, participants will only receive a PCR test if driving up to the testing site.
Testing is available at the Scout Hut from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. The Scout Hut is located at 117 South Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Testing is available in Robersonville at the old East End Cafeteria from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The old East End Cafeteria is located at 1121 Third St. Ext. in Robersonville.
The newest testing location is in Jamesville at Gospel Light Church of Christ from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday. Gospel Light Church of Christ is located at 3337 Old U.S. 64 in Jamesville.
Visit https://lhi.care/covidtesting or call 1-877-562-4850 for more information or to register.
The federal government is mailing four free rapid COVID-19 tests to each residential address. Visit www.covidtests.gov to request a shipment of tests.
“Call to schedule a vaccine appointment at our offices in Plymouth, Williamston or Columbia. Vaccines are free, and available to anyone five years old and older. Please continue to wear a mask if you are unvaccinated,” Gray added.
Patients can schedule an appointment for a free COVID-19 vaccine or booster, Pfizer for ages five and up and Johnson & Johnson or Moderna for those ages 18 and up, in the Columbia, Plymouth or Williamston clinics by calling 252-793-3023.
The Martin County Health Department is located at 210 West Liberty St. in Williamston.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@apgenc.com.