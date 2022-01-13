HARRELLS — The cancellation of games because of COVID-19 protocol is happening at every level – professional, college and preps.
A good rule of thumb is that any team, player or coach can be sidelined.
Expect it.
Make a phone call to confirm a high school game. Sometimes the girls game is postponed and the boys play at a different time.
Believe it can happen because the nature of this new round seems to affect even the vaccine-protected.
The Omicron appears to be more silent than the Delta in attacking people, even though the symptoms are usually less severe, particularly for the fully vaccinated, which only promises to “keep you from dying or being hospitalized.”
Once again a nation is faced with: Get used to it.
With that in mind several prep games were called off last week. Two claps for any school that played all of its games.
Don’t expect that to be the trend, because quite frankly it is not. Not yet anyway.
Here’s the rundown of hoop action last week with mentions of the pandemic in random places.
Crusaders, Rebels
unable to play
Harrells Christian Academy and North Duplin postponed their matchup at the 11th hour last Thursday. It could be a game that the two schools are unable to make up.
And if that’s the case: move on, it’s only a non-conference affair that is lost.
The Crusaders were coming off a 55-53 overtime win over Thales Academy (Apex), while the Rebels were looking to erase the memory of a 43-39 loss to Spring Creek
Trent Jackson, Ethan Spell and Jamie Murphy led the surge as HCA watched its lead over Thales dwindle in the fourth quarter. But they scored the lone overtime hoop to topple the Titans.
Jackson had 16 points and somehow got his hands on 27 rebounds.
Spell added 12 markers and five assists from his point guard position.
Murphy came though with nine points and seven boards.
HCA (2-4) used a 24-7 rush in the second quarter to go in front 36-29 at halftime. But a 15-6 push by the Titans in the fourth brought the teams to a 53-53 stalemate.
Just eight players suited up for Spring Creek but the Gators survived a fourth-quarter barrage by the Rebels for the win.
ND got off on the wrong foot early by missing its first 10 shots and falling behind 13-2.
Dujuan Armwood paced the Rebel offense with 16 points. Brother Donavan Armwood and Eli Morrisey combined for 10 points.
SC, which has won the last 10 match-ups against ND and 24 of 29 overall, was paced by Calvin Alphin, who scored 16, including a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to up the lead to 13 points.
But the Rebels (4-7) cut it to three points before getting cold, and SC hit its free throws.
Earlier in the week, Dujuan Armwood scored a career-high 30 points in a 64-57 win against Lejeune.
ND was slated to open its Carolina 1A Conference schedule this week, travelling to Neuse Charter on Tuesday and to Lakewood on Friday.
Bulldogs try to prep
for matchup with ED
Having to make up conference games is difficult for Wallace-Rose Hill, which started its season late due to the football team’s run to to the 2A finals.
But games with South Lenoir and North Lenoir were axed last week over COVID-19 concerns.
Still, the Bulldogs took out their virus frustrations on Southwest Onslow on Friday, scoring a 78-58 ECC win in Jacksonville.
WRH (3-2, 1-0) was to take on power Kinston (7-0, 2-0) on Tuesday and then travel to Beulaville for a Friday night affair with rival East Duplin.
A trip to Warsaw to face James Kenan is on the docket four days later.
For the Bulldogs, the season must feel a lot like the spring season in the amount of games they might eventually play. Schools were limited to 14 games in the spring, which covered conference tilts but not much more .
WRH might well end up with a few three-game weeks. East Duplin had three consecutive 3-game weeks in the spring as COVID-19 controlled the pace of basketball.
Panthers slowed,
Tigers trudge through
East Duplin (6-4, 1-1) had its game with South Lenoir axed last Tuesday as the Blue Devils were hit hard by COVID. The two schools will try again early this week.
The Panthers, who hadn’t played since Dec. 28, fell to James Kenan 37-26. (See the game story on B5).
James Kenan’s three-game winning streak that got the Tigers to 6-6 overall and 2-1 in the league also was built on wins over South Lenoir (54-50) just before the virus shutdown the Blue Devils.
North Lenoir and Southwest Onslow are on the schedule this week for the Tigers before its much-anticipated matchup against Wallace-Rose Hill on Jan. 18 in Warsaw.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rebels unbeaten
as CC play begins
North Duplin is a spotless 7-0, a mark that could be a school record.
But the Rebels cannot whip the virus and they had two games axed last week because of the opposition’s protocol policy.
ND managed to sneak in a 46-24 triumph over Lejeune as Reece Outlaw and Addy Higginbotham paced the attack.
Non-conference games against HCA and Spring Creek were called off.
Panthers step up
in loss to Richlands
How do you judge improvement?
East Duplin knows.
The Panthers lost to Richlands 60-38 on Dec. 2.
When the same two teams met in Richlands on Wednesday last week, the Panthers played like a different team.
While they lost 37-36, it was a great measuring stick for an ED team with no returning experience.
Sophomore Sallie Hatcher pumped in 15 points and freshman Makya Kornegay added 10.
ED went on a 16-9 spree in the fourth quarter to nearly come home with a victory.
The Panthers led 17-16 at halftime but 12-3 spree by Richlands in the third gave the Wildcats (8-4) a lead heading into the final eight minutes.
Mallory Foy’s 20 points topped all scorers, and was ED’s biggest concern all night.
A day earlier, ED fell to Kinston 36-25 in a game that also got away from ED in the third quarter.
Kornegay had 12 points and five boards. Hatcher delivered nine markers and seven boards. Bella Gaby had four points and seven rebounds.
Angel Sarmiento and Chander Mobley combined for 15 more boards.
The Panthers managed just three points in the final quarter, making the Vikings’ 17-8 blitz in the third a game-changer.
ED (2-8, 0-3) played well in the second half on Friday against James Kenan but lost 47-42. (See B2 for a story on the game).