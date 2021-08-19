WARSAW — James Kenan’s Tim Grady understands exactly what he’s gotten himself into as first-year head football coach at his alma mater (Class of 2000).
“You talk about urgency — it’s right now!” he said.
There’s urgency on several fronts for Grady, who came back into the Tiger fold as an assistant in 2017.
One, the Tigers haven’t had a winning record since ending a 52-5 run in 2015 under coach Ken Avent Jr.
They’ve slipped to an overall 20-27 mark, without a state playoff victory in five seasons — or even a bid in the past two.
They were 3-4 last season and 1-4 in the East Central 2A Conference.
Two, the team had six members test positive for COVID-19 on Monday, Aug. 2, the scheduled first day of official practice.
The Duplin County Health Department rule is that team activities are suspended with a cluster of five or more positives, so workouts were off for two weeks.
Grady’s new plan was to resume practice on Monday of this week, barring more positive tests.
“We had a meeting with health officials, and decided, for James Kenan, the best thing to avoid another shutdown is to wear masks in practice and games.” It’s still up to players whether they get vaccinated.
“We’ve got masks attached to the helmet face masks that don’t touch the face,” Grady said.
“We got with our seniors and told them this is what it will take. We said it’s your last season, and overall they’re on board.”
Opener canceled
As it is, the opener at home against Ayden-Grifton this Friday, Aug. 20, had to be canceled due to lack of adequate preparation time.
Barring another cluster of positive tests, the Tigers plan to open Aug. 27 at Dixon, visit Eastern Wayne on Sept. 3, observe an open date Sept. 10 and host East Duplin in the home opener on Sept. 17.
Grady said he’s not looking to fill the open date, but would consider offers.
One thing the spring season did was begin to turn the team of boys into men.
The varsity roster of 39 has 17 seniors, 20 juniors and two sophomores.
Nine starters return on defense, and the offense also has maturity—and speed.
Defense will have the same basic 4-4 look. But the offense switches from Avent’s Wing-T power and counter with some spread—to the flexbone with some triple option.
“Most everywhere you look on the whole team,” said Grady, “the competition for playing time is great.That’s something we’ve been lacking a few years.”
Offense
The main change in the attack is that Andrew Pender (Sr., 6-2, 170), Duplin’s Elite All-County first-team quarterback in the spring season, could have his role diversified in the option game.
“We’re not ruling out relocating Andrew,” said Grady of his and offensive coordinator Randy Pugh’s plans. “He’s a great athlete, and we naturally want to utilize him as much as possible.”
Grady didn’t specify, but said the possibility came about with the maturity of fellow senior Slayden Smith (5-9, 184).
They also want to get snaps for sophomore Nashawn Bradshaw (6-1, 163), the QB heir for 2022.
In Pender’s six-game junior season, he produced 59.4 percent of the Tigers’ total offense—(171.5 of 288.5 yards per game), running for 121.5 per game and 6.2 per carry. He scored 13 touchdowns running and passed for four, scoring 13.5 points a game of his team’s 25.5.
All five running backs return, led last year by Manny Bostic’s 56.7 yards per game (4.9/carry) and Andy Kornegay’s 47.8 (4.4). Those two, plus speedy Xavier Boone (Jr., 6-0, 165) are expected to step up big.
The fullback figures to be Eli Bostic (Jr., 5-10, 185).Others in the backfield mix include J’vion Dudley (Jr., 5-9, 190) and Daniel Forsythe (Sr., 5-10, 177) .
Wide receiver Hayden McGee (Jr., 6-3, 155) joined Pender as JK’s only Duplin’s Elite first-teamers on offense. McGee caught all four of Pender’s touchdown passes and averaged 19.8 yards on 10 catches.
Mason Brown (Jr., 6-4, 190) and Ethan Beddingfield (Sr., 5-9, 164) join the receiver corps.
The offensive line has two returning starters, both bulwarks—and both changing positions.
Tristan Diaz (So., 6-3, 247) moves to center, a spot held for four years by George Garner, a second-team all-county player who Grady said was “like a coach out there.”
Aiden Venecia (Jr., 6-3, 235) moves to tackle after starting at tight end for two years. Josh Williams (Jr., 5-10, 192) is also moving from tight end to tackle.
New faces up front include Demaryon Artis (So., 5-11, 259), who came in pumping iron with some of the heaviest lifters.
Joining offensive first-teamers Pender and McGee on Duplin’s Elite are second-teamers Baysden at tackle and Brown at tight end.
Defense
Defensive coordinator Tyler Pugh, a linebacker on James Kenan’s 2013 1AA state championship team, is the son of offensive coordinator Randy Pugh.
He welcomes back tackles Robert Johnson (Sr., 5-10, 228) and Aiden Venecia (Jr., 6-3, 235), and ends Marcus Baysden (Jr., 6-4, 222) and Desmond Player (Jr., 5-9, 218).
“They all did a tremendous job with reading keys, their pad level and quick takeoffs,” said Grady.
Inside linebackers are Mason Brown (Jr., 6-4, 190), Daniel Forsythe (Sr., 5-10, 177) and Cameran Williams (Jr., 5-10, 181).
Outside linebackers are Eli Bostic (Jr., 5-10, 185), J’vion Dudley (Jr., 5-9, 190), L.J. Barden (Sr., 5-10, 169) and Manny Bostic (Jr., 5-10, 191).
At corners are Zion Farland (Sr., 5-7, 169) and Xavier Boone (Jr., 6-0, 165). Safeties are seniors Andy Kornegay (5-9, 162) and Daniel Forsythe (5-10, 177).
Boone was a first-team all-county defender last spring. Second-teamers were Baysden and Player.
