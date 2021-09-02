Three games into a “normal fall” season, which was preceded by an “unusual spring” season, Wallace-Rose Hill soccer coach Rodrigo Diaz put into words what many people are feeling when he said:
“We’re in the second half of Covid now. We had the first half last year.”
Positive Covid-19 cases and deaths have returned following a brief hiatus in which we hardly had real life return for just a month or two.”
Like it or not that is the truth.
The pandemic has not left if you ask hospitals, emergency workers and health officials.
As a result, sports teams have been quarantined, games have been moved or removed from the schedule and what is definite one day becomes an afterthought the next.
The James Kenan football team was in quarantine and unable to play in Week 1. So they rebooted and shot for Week 2.
But its opponent, Dixon, went into quarantine shortly after playing East Duplin.
So the Tigers will try to open their season on Thursday.
It hardly seems fair that JK travels to Eastern Wayne on Friday for its opener against the Wayne County school that has already beaten its two biggest rivals – C.B. Aycock and Southern Wayne.
And speaking of Week 2, Clinton went into quarantine and was unable to face Wallace-Rose Hill.
Richlands was also a victim of cases as its game against top-rival Southwest Onslow was axed because of the resurgence of the Delta virus in the Stallions’ camp.
So athletics directors and coaches are scrambling for games and calendar openings.
While the C-19 list continues to hit-and-miss schools, it’s become somewhat of a consensus opinion that everyone will get hit in some way, shape or form.
It’s a test of resiliency for players and coaches, according to James Kenan AD and gridiron head coach Tim Grady.
“Having to deal with all the things that go around starting, stopping, re-starting and stopping is an emotional swing for everyone, but that’s life,” he said. “It amounts to a lot of lost time for a lot of people.”
And the frustration amps up with each postponement or cancellation.
“We’re ready,” Grady said. “Everyone’s ready.
“Seeing our younger kids, our ninth and 10th graders get after it, and having a school full of students are beautiful sights.”
And yet safety is always first, and precautionary moves — which often feel like they turn into movements — can’t be avoided during the continuing pandemic, even though many people feel like they have seen this movie before.
So, we try again to have a normal week. One in which no schools plunge into a quarantine and days on the sports calendar have check marks and not Xs.
It would be refreshing to have it happen somewhere other than the Duplin Times’ six-schools coverage area.
Yet we need to make that a weekly prayer. And perhaps it’s a foxhole prayer, but it remains a sincere one, given the strange happenings and rapid spread that surrounds the virus, a silent and invisible opponent.
The Food and Drug Administration approved a vaccine off the emergency-use-only last week, yet shots in arms in southeastern North Carolina and the South, particularly, are still lagging behind the rest of the nation.
By no coincident, case numbers and deaths are higher from Texas to Florida as more middle-aged people are being tagged in both categories.
Here’s the best advice for fans. Call or text to make sure the game you want to watch has not been chopped.
Sometimes even a day-ahead inquiry leads to … “No, that game’s been called...”
Hang in there – players, coaches, fans, teachers, doctors, nurses. Look no further than a day ahead with the goal of getting in a successful week, fully knowing there will be others who will be tripped off schedule.
Numbers for the virus are clearly trending in the wrong direction.
