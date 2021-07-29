Our friends, family members, and neighbors continue to die from an illness that is now preventable. We prayed for a vaccine or treatment that would end this costly pandemic. That prayer has been answered and now we have a safe and effective vaccine that is free and available at multiple sites.
Unfortunately, the vaccine has become a political football. There are politicians who oppose immunizations for no good reason except their political agenda.
Remember polio? How about measles and other childhood diseases? If you don’t remember them, it’s because children have been immunized against these terrible diseases.
I have four sons who are physicians that have never seen a child with measles.
It’s time for all of us to turn down the rhetoric and listen to real science. The longer we wait, the more likely the virus will mutate again. It may become even more contagious and more deadly.
Schools will soon reopen. The best way to protect our children is by vaccinating all adults and children age twelve and above. Hopefully by winter, children down to age five will be eligible for the COVID vaccine.
Please act now! Get yourself and your children that are eligible this life-saving vaccine.
Hervy B. Kornegay Sr., M.D.
Calypso