The new year is bringing new opportunities for a creative company founded in eastern North Carolina.
Catch Creative LLC, known as Catch, is a full-service marketing agency that helps brands generate ways to connect with their audiences through digital and social marketing.
Catch, once considered a startup incubator in Greenville, is rapidly growing to serve brands around the world. The company recently added locations in San Diego, California; Houston, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
“Our goal in expansion is to bring together a talented team of creatives from all over the country so that we can increase our overall bandwidth and improve our collective skillset,” said Hunter Harrison, co-founder of Catch.
The agency launched in Greenville in late 2018. At the time, Catch primarily focused on providing creative, strategic and marketing support to startup businesses.
“Over the past 12 months there has been a major influx of requests for the services we offered, quickly evolving Catch into a full-service creative agency,” Harrison said.
As a result, Catch began developing relationships with other talented creatives and agencies nationwide. This inspired the company’s latest expansion, which is part of an acquisition of East to West Marketing Solutions and Root to Flower Group, an agency focused on cannabis and hemp marketing.
“Working with the ‘Catch clique’ has been incredible so far,” marketing director Tonio Carideo said. “We’re excited about how well our forces have been able to come together so smoothly into one huge creative engine.
“Look out for us in 2021, we’ll be collaborating with some really stellar brands, influencers, creatives, and entrepreneurs,” Carideo said.
In addition to new locations, Catch recently relocated its headquarters to Greenville’s historic Blount-Harvey building on Evans Street. This newly-renovated space allows the team to collaborate in a dynamic, accessible, and modern setting, Harrison said.
“This larger space in Uptown Greenville is perfect for our agency,” Harrison said. “We wanted to create an inspiring workspace that allows us to collaborate and work our marketing magic in an open setting. Moving our headquarters to a thriving uptown area was an obvious choice.”
The team at Catch and its newly-acquired companies have worked with dozens of well-known brands around the world.
“With our skilled talent and newly expanded team, we’re able to provide a full-range of marketing, branding, digital, strategy, design, and creative services,” Harrison said. “Essentially, Catch has tons of potential and zero limitations.”