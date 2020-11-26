An agency that provides adult day care to Greenville area families was recognized recently for its continued operation during the COVID pandemic.
The Creative Living Center, which operates a range of programs and services at its facility at 4748 Stantonsburg Road, was one of only two adult day health centers in North Carolina that remained open to clients amid statewide shutdowns, officials said.
An event on Nov. 10 celebrated the effort with words of praise and support for the work the center does each day to meet the needs of the clients and their family caregivers, said Mary Hall, prevention coordinator for Senior Services at Vidant Medical Center.
Many families have no other option for care for their loved ones, she said.
Staff and clients were treated to a pizza party as part of the ceremony and staff appreciation day. It also included a presentation of gifts to staff members.
Employees of the center have remained dedicated and committed to the clients they serve throughout the COVID-19 pandemic by continuing to provide critically needed services to clients and their families, officials said.
The Creative Living Center administers a unique, all-encompassing health care program, according to a news release from the facility. The health care coordinator, a registered nurse, monitors and maintains all aspects of each client’s health care profile.
To further enhance this thorough approach, experienced program assistants also ensure clients maintain a structured day by offering a variety of programs, games and activities that are adapted to meet each individual’s needs.
In addition to physical activities, the center has implemented a structured nutrition program. Staff members serve two healthy snacks a day plus a nutritious catered lunch. All diets are taken into consideration, including, but not limited to: diabetic, gluten-free, mechanical soft and low sodium.
The Creative Living Center is a 501©(3) nonprofit adult day health and daycare program. The program provides day services for older adults and individuals with physical and cognitive impairments.
It is the only one of its kind in Pitt County and is licensed and certified by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Division of Aging and Adult Services, officials said.
For more information call Lisa McLawhorn at 252-757-0147.