FARMVILLE — Members of the Farmville community gathered at Crestlawn Memorial Garden on Sunday afternoon, not to mourn but to celebrate the future of the cemetery and to support the families of people buried there.
The ceremony was organized by Ruth Futrell, who serves as the director of Crestlawn.
“With every business I run, I always dedicate it to the Lord,” Futrell said.
The ceremony offered comfort to families who have loved ones at Crestlawn and demonstrated the dedication of staff and board members to serving their needs, she said.
“This cemetery has been through a whole lot,” Futrell said.
Futrell and the staff have been working to reestablish Crestlawn after previous owner Timothy Watson was accused of neglect and mishandling of funds.
Under Watson’s ownership, people’s money was taken under false pretenses, Futrell said. “They paid for markers and did not get them. The families are still fighting and we’re encouraging (them) to continue.
“It was so bad out here. The Cemetery Commission was receiving 20 complaints a day for two months,” she said.
The future of the cemetery was uncertain and it was placed into receivership under the North Carolina Cemetery Commission. Futrell officially took ownership on Tuesday.
“There are going to be changes made. … My mission is to restore what someone else threw away,” she said.
Futrell brings more than 35 years of experience to Crestlawn.
“I’ve turned a lot of cemeteries around,” she said.
Since taking ownership, Futrell and staff are working to “reestablish and restructure,” she said.
“Everybody may not be happy, but we are going by state guidelines,” Futrell said.
Several changes already have occurred at the cemetery, including the removal of a path.
“This is because there was a family buried there. I’m not going to let anyone drive over anyone’s mom and dad,” Futrell said.
The cemetery also has prohibited families from placing flowers beside grave markers.
“It’s a liability. If someone is cutting the grass, they could fly across the grounds and hurt or kill someone,” Futrell said.
During the dedication ceremony, Futrell invited several local pastors to pray for the cemetery and the families with loved ones buried there.
Sen. Don Davis and Winterville Councilman Tony Moore joined in the ceremony.
“I have tremendous regards for the care the goes into this process. … This is indeed something we have to make sure always that families are able to connect still with deceased love ones,” Davis said.
Moore added, “We need to come together as a people. I pray we all be united … Pray the Lord give us more time.”
Red and white balloons were released in honor of those buried.
“It’s a sign of love and respect. The red represents blood and white represents purity,” Futrell said.
“A lot of families when they come here have bleeding hearts,” she said. “When they come back we try to give them a peace to hold onto. … It’s releasing them to go to heaven and it does bring them closure.”
Families expressed their thankfulness for the improvements at the cemetery.
“Every Sunday, I have seen improvements,” said Brad Woodard. “It really was in rough shape. I’ve got a bunch of people out there I know and love. I just want to thank you.”
Futrell has more plans for the cemetery’s future and wants to establish a Rose of Sharon Garden.
“Families will be able to purchase roses in honor of their loved ones,” Futrell said.
Futrell also hopes to establish events for the families and to offer outreach information for those in their time of need.
Crestlawn will offer luminaries to families from October to December and plans to have a five-week program in December. Each week will offer something different to families with loved ones buried at the cemetery, she said.
Futrell said she is determined to see the cemetery succeed and serve as it was intended — a mourning place for families.
“I invested everything I made back into this cemetery, but I do need the help of the community to pull it together,” she said, adding volunteers for future improvements are needed.
Futrell is working to update information on the cemetery and encourages families to contact her at 814-4844.
Office administrator Judith Garrish said, “We want this to be a place where families feel comfortable putting their families.”