Cross country teams from Pitt and Greene counties were among the squads who competed in last weekend’s regional competitions.
Jags, Rams
In 2A regional
CROATAN – Runners from Farmville Central and Greene Central high schools participated in the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Class 2A East Regional Saturday (Jan. 16) at Croatan High School.
On the boys side, Farmville Central’s Brennan Hartman placed 10th overall with a time of 17 minutes, 47 seconds.
Parker Church was 55th overall at 21:24.
On the girls side, Sidney Ramsey of Greene Central was 40th overall at 25:35.
CLASS 4A REGIONAL
Falcons send
13 runners
WILMINGTON – South Central High School sent six boys and seven girls to the NCHSAA Class 4A East Regional at Laney High School.
On the boys side, the highest SCHS finishers were Justin Roeder (49th at 18:07), Matthew Hill (65th at 19:50) and Simon Thomas (66th at 19:58).
On the girls side, the top Lady Falcon placers were Natalie Baldwin (45th at 22:56), Madison Quinn (56th at 23:56) and Savannah Ibarra (69th at 26:19).
3A EAST REGIONAL
Conley’s Williams wins; Vikings are regional champs
GREENVILLE — Led by the first-place finish of Landon Williams (17:08), D.H. Conley’s boys cross country teams put all seven runners among the top 20 in the NCHSAA Class 3A East Regional Saturday at Boyd Lee Park.
Conley won the regional with 45 points, well ahead of Cleveland (98) and West Carteret (128). The Vikings will run in the state meet this weekend.
Nathan Geyer was seventh for the Vikings (17:48), while Seth McKinney was ninth at 17:49.
Others in the top 20 included Garrett Miller (14th at 18:04), Owen Thorndike (16th at 18:12), Carter Adrias (19th at 18:27) and Noah Anderson (20th at 18:29).
On the girls side, Conley placed four runners in the top 40: Annika Stoakes was 16th in 22:10, followed by Hayley Ferrell (17th in 22:14), Alice Guth (26th in 22:48) and Caitlin Brown (38th in 23:38).
The Lady Vikings took fourth place as a team with 110 points, trailing regional champion Topsail (24 points) and West Carteret (80).
J.H. Rose sent three competitors to the meet.
On the boys side, Keller Fraley was 33rd overall with a time of 18:48.
On the girls side, Maisy Woodmansee was 10th overall in 21:33, while Saline Kulas was 19th (22:28).