Whether teams have traveled 8 miles or 8,000 miles from their home field to Greenville’s Elm Street Park for the Little League Softball World Series, players have been met with a show of support at Stallings Stadium.

As expected, local fans turned out in big numbers to root for the hometown favorite, Pitt County Girls Softball League All-Stars, which drew an estimated 1,300 fans on Tuesday for its first outing as the North Carolina host team. But what fewer people would have predicted was the size of the crowd cheering for Asia-Pacific Region’s Negros Occidental Little League from Bacolod City, Philippines, which traveled the farthest to get here.

