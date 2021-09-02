BEULAVILLE – A quick-scoring single wing versus a Wing-T offense that chews up the clock.
East Duplin coach Battle Holley versus Princeton’s Travis Gaster in a war between coaches whose fathers coached against one another.
This between-the-hash-marks war started with an 80-yard touchdown run, had several momentum and lead changes throughout and in its second season of gridiron warfare became a classic.
Yet it was decided by two defensive stands by Princeton, whose single-wing spread used a beefed up line and two rugged backs.
The Panthers had two late chances to pull out last Friday night’s game, but fell short 36-30. Princeton won last year’s game 22-15 in a contest that mirrored the one in Beulaville in that the Panthers had chances to win late. That one was decided on a Bulldogs’ scoring fumble return from midfield in the waning seconds.
“It’s a great win for us,” said Gaster, “because East Duplin is at the top of 2A year in, year out. We know they are a great program and we went toe to toe with them. We’re trying to have the kind of consistency they have.”
In a game where each team’s defense had few answers, a sack ended ED’s final chance after the Panthers had driven to the Princeton 40 with less than a minute to play.
ED’s defense came up with a stop of the Bulldogs with 6:39 to play and the Panthers drove to the Princeton 48 before two dropped passes made for fourth-and-7 and Princeton’s defense surrounded running back Nizaya Hall.
“We’ve got to learn to finish better,” Holley said. “We executed well against a good team, but got hurt on things like getting the first down and losing it because of a penalty off the ball.
“But I thought we played pretty well overall, especially coming off three practice days to prepare (ED had clobbered Dixon the previous Monday) and five days after coming off a 10-day layoff (from Covid-19 cases). I was proud of the kids. They played hard. This is a disappointment but we did some good things.”
What the fans saw was defenses that could not easily tackle either ED’s Avery Gaby (16 carries for 183 yards running and two TDs and two catches for 33 yards receiving and another score); nor Princeton’s combo of Jaydon Banks (16-211) and Christian Perris (7-146),
In a game relatively free of turnovers and penalties, ED made the biggest blunder when it fumbled the ball to start the second half, leading 17-14 after Darwin Bonilla’s 36-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter.
“That was huge because you can’t go down 10 to a team like that,” Gaster said. “We then score and it sets us up pretty well.”
Brooks scored from the 10 three plays later, but ED also struck quickly as Gaby came up with a 16-yard run and three plays later hit the end zone from 36 yards out to give ED a 24-21 edge.
At that juncture it was merely temporary advantage.
Brooks went 59 yards on the next snap as Princeton regained the lead at 28-24.
Then came ED’s last long drive of the night, a 12-play 65-yard march on which the Panthers endured a 12-yard sack and false start penalty.
Gaby started it off with an 11-yarder, and five plays later Kade Kennedy (4-28) added 10 more with his longest jaunt of the game.
After Nick Cavenaugh was sacked, he recovered on second-and-22 from the 29 with a pass that Gaby turned into a touchdown, dodging his way through three Bulldogs to put ED in front 30-28.
Braxton Brown made a solid tackle on third down at the beginning of the final quarter and Hall returned a pun 18 yards to set up ED at midfield.
Gaby crossed over into Bulldog territory on third down, but an untimely penalty gave Princeton a chance to stop ED on third-and-three.
Brooks settled matters two plays later with his monster run.
The senior, who ran for 403 yards against Smithfield-Selma in his team’s opener, went 80 yards on the first snap of the night to stake Princeton to an early lead.
The Panthers countered with a 14-play, 68-yard march that ended with Henderson scoring from the 1.
Gaby had a 12-yard effort, but ED registered four first downs with Henderson converting one chain-mover on fourth-and-1 from the 14.
ED slowed down the Bulldogs a little. Princeton needed seven plays to make it 14-7, but Perris made the big play, going 66 yards to pay dirt on third-and-7.
Gaby drove the bus that tied the game.
He had runs of 20, 8 and 7 yards, and then a 3-yard plunge at the 8:20 mark of the second quarter.
Cavenaugh’s longest pass connection, a 35-yard effort to Zack Brown, moved the ball inside the 10.
Jackson Gause and Elam Moore cut off Brooks on third-and-9 from the 29 to force a punt.
ED drove to the Bulldog 19 in 13 plays to set up Bonilla’s kick that gave the Panthers the 17-14 lead at halftime.
Gaby had two fourth-down conversion runs.
“We made a few mistakes which we’ll work on for the future,” said the junior, “but the loss goes to everyone because everyone had a hand in it. We definitely fought them hard.”
Coach Gaster agreed that both teams got banged up during a smash-mouth game.
“No one on that bus isn’t sore and I’m betting those boys in Beulaville are going to be the same way,” Gaster said. “I cherish this series and I think we would have made our daddies proud by the way it was played.”
The late Jack Gaster guided Albermarle to three consecutive state titles in a career that saw him go 230-77-2 and win 14 conference titles.
The late Jack Holley was 412-96-8 and was the winningest coach in North Carolina for more than 15 years. He was passed by Murphy’s David Gentry in 2019.
Panther Paws
Princeton had a 365-324 lead in rushing, but Cavenaugh’s 68 through the air put the Panthers over the top in net yardage since the Bulldogs never attempted a pass.
Bonilla missed a PAT but only after a penalty moved the ball back 15 yards. His only punt went 40 yards. Both team had 55 penalty yards.
ED’s third-down defense wasn’t bad with four stops on six tries. It was the big plays that killed the Panthers, which led in time of possession 28:31 to 12:42.
The Panthers (1-1) swamped Dixon on Monday 67-6 behind Henderson (7-81, TD), Daunte Hall (3-73, two TDs), Hall (4-66, TD), Gaby (5-59, TD), Kennedy (5-57, TD) and Quantez Whitley (7-44, two TDs).
Dixon managed just 94 yards of total offense, all of which came via the passing game.
The Panthers travel to Richlands on Friday. The Wildcats did not play last week due to Covid cases at Southwest Onslow. It is the first of three road games for ED, which will include a visit to Croatan on Sept. 10 and James Kenan the following Friday for the ECC opener for both teams.
