HARRELLS – Harrells Christian Academy pounded Christ the King’s football team into the ground and wore down its defense.
All of that happened as 22 minutes ticked off the game clock at Murphy-Johnson Field last Friday night as the Crusaders built a 33-0 lead.
But the visitors were bailed from further pain when lightning struck and the two teams were forced to go to the locker room with 2:01 to play in the second quarter.
Yet the battle of the Crusaders was all about HCA as Christ the King wisely threw in the towel after having just 22 yards of total offense.
“It rained for two hours after the game so I think our agreement was good for both teams,” said HCA head coach Jason Arnette about the season opener for both teams. “We have had one-and-a-half scrimmages and they have had none.”
Arnette said HCA had to rearrange its offensive line and that might have caused the plays to not look like the were diagrammed on a chalkboard.
The absence of center Bryson Lovette forced the Crusaders to move around Matthew Joyner, Ayden Fussell and Jake Lane into unfamiliar roles.
“There was a little confusion there that concerned us, but we knew that could happen going into this,” Arnette said. “But the great play of our backs helped us overcome that.”
Indeed.
Returning Big East Conference MVP Devin Gardner put on a show, scoring four of the nine times he took a hand-off from quarterback Ethan Spell.
The fullback ran for 175 yards and had at least four plays where it took a multitude of the visiting Crusaders to bring him down or get him out of bounds.
A couple of the runs were like replay clips that make the defenders look feeble.
“Devin was himself and that’s what we’ve come to expect,” Arnette said.
Expectations have risen for his sidekick, running back Xavier Arrington, who got HCA started quickly en route to a six-carry, 91-yard effort.
“We’re going to need that from him this year,” Arnette said. “But he has to be careful. He got hurt a little after going hard and could be a little questionable next week to go both ways. We need him in the secondary against teams that throw the ball a lot.”
Arrington tucked the ball in his gut for runs of 14 and 23 yards to open the game.
Gardner rumbled around the left side on the next play from 23 yards out for the first score.
Gardner rushed a pass and Fussell tipped the ball away from a receiver on third-and-13 to force a weak punt that HCA let come to a stop at midfield.
Sam Hope sprung a 13-yard run and Gardner took the wheel during the last three plays of a six-play march, running the final three times, including a first-down conversion on fourth-and-2.
CK managed to get a first down following Spell’s touchdown kickoff return, but the rush was short-lived as MLB Trent Jackson, linemen Isaac Jiminez and Jahiem Murphy and corner Spell made plays to force a fourth-and-14.
The second turnover of the night, a fumble by Spell, gave CK a little hope, which was dashed by Jackson after he cut down RB JP Zimmerman for a seven-yard loss on third-and-1 from the 36.
A roughing-the-passer penalty kept the drive alive.
But Murphy, Jiminez and Gardner made defensive plays on the next three snaps to force another punt by the visitors.
The next two most-entertaining runs of the evening were by the Gardner, the 5-foot-11, 240 pound monster truck.
He had five or six CK players chasing him down the right side of the field, including the two who took rides on his back for 54 yards.
The next play he ran left for a touchdown on an even more eye-appealing jaunt.
CK simply couldn’t tackle Gardner.
Fussell recovered a fumble on the kickoff to set up Gardner’s final score, a 17-yard push to the right side that made it 26-0.
Sam Hope ran for the final score, one of two carries that netted him 17 yards.
HCA had the ball and likely would have scored again as a sack by Jackson on third down put the Cru back in business. But the storm stopped that damage.
HCA travels to High Point Christian on Friday for a matchup Arnette said was telling, calling them “one of the better teams we play this year.
“I went over their (video) tape and said, ‘They’ve got five or six dudes (good players).’ But then I said, “Hey, so do we.’ So let’s see who is the best,” Arnette said. “They’re a very, very good football team and it will not be easy.
“They run a full spread offense where the quarterback can run and throw, and they have a transfer that can do that. They have a great running back that got 600 yards in six games last year and a receiver with 30 catches. They’re very athletic.”
Neither team has hit the opposition much this season.
“We have had one-and-a-half scrimmages and they have had none,” Arnette said. “We’re going to have to play a pretty good game to leave there with a ‘W.’
“I like that challenge. That test for our kids.”
Crusader Clipboard
HCA also played without DB James Cavenaugh and LB Jack Barber, who will both return against High Point Christian.
The Crusaders ran for 301 yards in less than half a game and stopped Christ The King on third down eight of nine times.
CK’s best weapon was punting, as it averaged 34.6 yards on five boots.
Spell had three kickoff touchbacks and one that sailed to the 10 after a penalty backed up HCA. But the coverage was great on the shorter one as HCA’s special team proved it could play as big as Spell’s foot.
Fans had to gather around the fence outside the track because HCA’s new and larger bleachers are not completed. The new visitor’s-side bleachers are finished. The home side should be ready by the time HCA has its next home game – Sept. 17 against league foe Wake Christian.
The Crusaders travel to face Pamlico County on Sept. 3 and have an open date on Sept. 10.
High Point Christian went 3-3 last season and did not make the NCISAA’s playoff brackets.
But HPC lost to the Christ School 43-27.
HCA’s only loss last season also was to the Christ School, 55-21 in the 2A state final on Nov. 20 in Arden.
Success has been a trademark of High Point Christian, which went 8-4 in 2019 and 2018, 9-2 in 2017, 10-1 in 2016 and 11-1 in 2015.
Gardner had four rushing touchdowns last season against Hickory Grove on Oct. 16. He had a career-high five scores the previous week against the Carolina Bearcats. He ran for 1,463 yards and 19 rushing TDs as a junior
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com