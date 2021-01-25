HARRELLS — It’s been a season of postponements, make-shift schedules and lineups and missing players. The old adage “play who shows up” took center stage on Wednesday night last week in what promised to be an intriguing matchup between Harrells Christian Academy and Liberty Christian.
The Crusaders had needed all they had on Jan. 4 to upend Liberty 62-57 in Richlands.
But the Heat came short-handed. Liberty had its coach and three players quit, including Daymond Beckwith, who scored 19 points in the first encounter.
The Crusaders’ Tyrone Barbee scored 21 points and grabbed nine rebounds, and Samiir Gibbs and Devin Gardner combined for 28 points in a 77-33 rout.
Eleven Crusaders scored and HCA hit 52 percent from the field, pulling away early and allowing just four points in the second quarter and eight in the fourth.
Liberty’s biggest show came just after tipoff when Sam Hudson and Dylan Bass connected for 3-point bombs.
Barbee responded with
a dunk and three inside hoops, and Grice Bell added buckets off a baseline shot and a sharp cut into the paint from Barbee to put HCA on top 12-8.
John Sheppard’s trey gave Liberty its only lead of the game 12-10.
Gibbs, Barbee and the Crusaders then starting crushing the Heat with their full-court pressure.
Gibbs had a traditional 3-point play and two additional charity tosses, and then fed Barbee for an alley-oop.
Barbee scored the next four points and a Camryn Brown-Leak basket put HCA in charge 29-11 at the first break.
Gardner hit an inside hoop to start the second quarter and Gibbs had consecutive steals and layups in transition.
Ethan Spell delivered another alley-oop opportunity for Barbee.
Spell sank a jumper and Gibbs a bomb, and by halftime it was 46-15 and nearly time for Liberty to warm up its bus.
Bell and Spell each finished with six markers. Spell added eight rebounds and Gibbs six assists.
The lone category “won” by Liberty was 3-point shooting, yet that is a generous statement since the Heat were 7 of 33 (21 percent) from downtown.
Sheppard and Joshua Young paced Liberty with 11 points apiece.
HCA (9-5) got to feel how the other side felt two days later via a 53-25 loss to Cape Fear Academy (6-2) in Wilmington.
The two schools were to play again this Friday in Harrells.
HCA’s regular season finale is seven days later. HCA hosts Coastal Christian (5-9) on Feb. 2.
Hoop Notebook
HCA is 4-0 at home this season, 4-5 on the road and 1-0 on neutral courts.
NCISAA state tournament brackets come out Feb. 14 with first-round action starting the next day.
Barbee is averaging 23.1 ppg. and 10.2 rebounds. Gibbs is throwing in 15.6 per night.
Gardner (6.5 ppg., 4.9 rebounds) and Spell (6.1 ppg., 4.2 boards) are making contributions as is Bell (3.3 ppg. 2.6 rebounds).
Buoyed by Barbee (57 percent), HCA is hitting 47 percent from the field.
Bell (center), Gardner (fullback) and Spell (punter and QB) were NCISAA first-team all-state football players.
Bell, Brown-Leak, Henry Moore and Noah Tart are HCA’s only seniors.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com