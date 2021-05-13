HCA Golf team.jpg

The HCA golf team played in the NCISAA’s 2A state tournament on Monday at the Greensboro County Club’s Farm Course. The Crusaders were the top ranked team with Colby Stoppelbein being ranked third and Hudson Griffin fourth. Teammates Will Morgan (No. 19), Michael Dale Williams (No. 48) and Taden Ivey (No. 110) followed. In 15 matches, HCA’s differential was 2.53, ahead of Westminister Catawba (3.21), Union Christian (4.04) and Rocky Mount Prep in the state tournament field.

