About a dozen protesters gathered outside Greenville City Hall Monday to voice their opposition to proposed changes in the city code that would permit a business that supports cryptocurrency mining to open in the city.
While the Greenville City Council isn’t scheduled to hold a public hearing on the proposed changes until Thursday, protesters said it’s important for the council and supporters of the data processing facility to know they have concerns.
The protest occurred in the hour between the city council’s workshop and regular meeting.
Compute North, a Minnesota-based data processing company, attempted to locate a large-scale data processing facility in the unincorporated areas of Pitt County in the fall.
The company withdrew its permit request after parents of Belvoir Elementary School, which was less than a half more from the location Compute North wanted, along with nearby residents protested the facility, saying noise generated by its cooling system would disrupt student learning and the quiet of the rural community.
Several of Monday’s protesters participated in the original fight.
“So far all we know is there is zero transparency. We have no idea where it’s going to be and how loud it’s going to be,” said Lucy Fox, whose child attends Belvoir Elementary School.
Compute North officials need to give more details about noise level and location along with the type of jobs the industry is offering.
Compute North, which is being aided by the Greenville-Eastern North Carolina Alliance, has said it will hire 15 individuals at a wage above the Pitt County average.
The company plans to invest $55 million in the proposed Greenville facility.
Fox said protesters also want to know how much money Greenville will make from the project. A Compute North site in Kearney, Nebraska, paid slightly more than $3,100 in taxes last year.
An Alliance official said that was because of an economic incentive offered by Kearney. Uconda Dunn, vice president of business development, said Kearney gave Compute North a tax incentive to locate there.
Greenville Mayor P.J. Connelly said he welcomed the protesters.
“It’s important for us, as elected leaders, to listen to both sides of the issue because the only way we are going to make a sound decision and make sure we are making the best decision for our community is to listen to both sides,” Connelly said.
When Greenville City Council started its 6 p.m. meeting, City Attorney Emmanuel McGirt recommended council bar individuals from speaking about the proposed policy during the public comment period.
McGirt said the council’s meeting rules prohibit people from addressing items that are the subject of public hearings during that same week.
One speaker did try to speak on the issue but Connelly asked him to stop and return on Thursday.