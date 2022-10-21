102122_rmt_holidaytravel

Pack charging cables, headphones and tablets to keep children entertained on trips.

 jacoblund/iStock via Getty Images Plus

The holiday travel season is just around the corner, and experts are expecting it to be a busy and expensive one, with airline ticket prices for the winter holidays increasing nearly 30% since last year. While travel experts recommend you start organizing trips at least three months in advance, do not fret if you’re a last-minute planner. There are still a few ways to maximize your travel plans and save a few dollars while you’re at it.

Hit the highway: For those planning on taking a road trip this season, make sure your vehicle is up to date on all registrations and maintenance so you don’t experience any road bumps. If you’re planning a road trip and you’re a T-Mobile customer, you get a year of AAA membership for free with all Magenta plans. This means you can get from Point A to Point B with the confidence and safety of 24/7 roadside assistance, if you need it. Plus, T-Mobile customers also save $0.10 per gallon of gas from Shell via the T-Mobile Tuesdays App.