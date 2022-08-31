After months of furious debate and scathing criticism from allies and rivals alike, President Joe Biden has announced a plan to forgive some college debt. Though the president’s proposal will continue to draw criticism — perhaps even a lawsuit — it’s a good plan. It focuses on helping those least able to pay back those onerous loans.

Biden was careful to consider those most in need by promising $10,000 of debt relief to many middle-class households while offering up to $20,000 in debt forgiveness to people who also had Pell Grants in college. Pell Grants benefit students from less-affluent households, many of whom are the first in their families to attend an institution of higher learning. Some of those students, contrary to a popular misconception, didn’t finish college but still owe for loans.