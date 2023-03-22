After a hyper-conservative U.S. Supreme Court struck down reproductive rights in June 2022, a few anti-abortion advocates began to think about what a future without the right to abortion would look like, especially for poor women. That small group had the clarity of mind and the consistency of principle to conclude that poor women needed a stronger social safety net if they were going to be forced to give birth to more children.

But that tiny collective of principle has lacked the power and the passion to make changes for poor families. Even as a federal judge in Texas is considering a petition to overturn federal approval of the abortion pill — medication that is used in more than half of abortions — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released a new report showing that the rate of maternal mortality in the United States rose sharply in 2021, with Black women disproportionately affected. (Maternal mortality is a death associated with pregnancy, either before or after birth.)