Once upon a time, I was a fan of Scott Adams’ comic strip, “Dilbert.” His sardonic portrayal of white-collar office culture was pointed but still humorous. It became extremely popular during the 1990s as companies underwent a wave of downsizing.

But as Adams’ personal political views became increasingly bizarre and bled into “Dilbert,” I could no longer find humor in it. After endorsing Donald Trump in 2016, for example, Adams became an all-out conspiracy theorist when the coronavirus pandemic hit, insisting that the unvaccinated were healthier than the vaccinated.